Cornelia Murr Shares New Luke Temple-Produced Track 'Pushing East'





She shares "Pushing East is a breakup song, to be played ideally loud in the car in the fresh moment of irrevocable change. It speaks to aspects of relationship between musicians, when collaboration often takes place and leaves a creative product, and how an experience of one's music differs completely from experiencing a relationship with that person. It's a wish for future peace and liberation, too."



Murr previously shared "How Do You Get By" and "Meantime." She will play those songs and other tracks off the album at her record release celebrations in New York on February 27th and 28th at Brooklyn's Union Pool and in Los Angeles at Gold Diggers on March 8th and 9th. Tickets are available now and list of tour dates below.



Cornelia Murr tour dates:

2/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool (with Anna Fox)

2/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool (with Hnry Flwr)

3/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers (with Luke Temple)

3/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers (with Lightman & Lightman)



In naming the album, Run To The Center, Murr mirrored where she found herself during its creation—at the geographic heart of the 48 contiguous United States, the small town of Red Cloud, Nebraska (population: 948). There she hunkered down to restore an abandoned house, immersing herself in solitude and reflection.



Adding to her impressive list of collaborators (which over time have included Jim James, Rodrigo Amarante, Alice Boman, Reverend Baron) Murr worked with Temple on the album in Red Cloud. She says, "we finished the arrangements and vocals in my then barely livable house with a makeshift recording rig I had set up." And while Murr's past albums, with her signature soft voice and celestial production, have been described as "dreamy," the multilayered, revved up production of Run To The Center sounds more like waking up.



The album - the follow-up to 2022's EP Corridor and her 2018 debut Lake Tear of the Clouds (produced by James) - is the most updated expression of who Murr is now, both socially and emotionally, particularly as questions around artmaking have become more urgent for her over the better part of the last decade. Run To The Center is a fully realized portrait of a woman and an artist in her thirties, standing triumphantly in uncertainties, asking the crucial questions one needs to sustain a life: How can you fit everything you want into a life? How can you do this if you want so much? The LP was born of a need to excavate Murr's desires and experience of time, both in new songs born spontaneously out of an easy collaboration with Temple, as well as older songs that, for years, had been knocking around in her brain.



