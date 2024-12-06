Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06 December, 2024

Just In Time For Christmas: Evelyn Rubio's Newest Holiday Video

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
608 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
347 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
594 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
713 entries in 27 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
369 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
554 entries in 23 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
123 entries in 23 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
242 entries in 21 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
197 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
223 entries in 13 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
209 entries in 2 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1174 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1326 entries in 28 charts
Snowman
Sia
239 entries in 18 charts
Just In Time For Christmas: Evelyn Rubio's Newest Holiday Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Always on the move noted artist, actress, sax player Evelyn Rubio delivers yet another new song to her discography to close out 2024. The combination song and music video release titled, "En Esta Navidad, Now It's Christmas Time" hits the airwaves and all major online retailers starting today.

Evelyn Rubio, born in Mexico City emigrated to the U.S. and became a naturalized citizen years ago currently resides in Houston Texas. Her vision with the new song is to release it in "Spanglish" sung in part Spanish and part in English. Lyrics by Evelyn Rubio, music by Evelyn Rubio & Alfredo Mendez, video production by MXR Films, dancers by Iconix Entertainment. Evelyn shares, "Music knows no borders.

Holiday enjoyment is found in all languages and cultures. This release is for everyone, everywhere to enjoy." Evelyn's upcoming show dates include The Green Oaks Tavern in Humble Texas then The Levy Park Holiday Show in Houston, then performing with the Richard Brown Orchestra and finally closing out the month with a return engagement at Houston's The Big Easy.

Evelyn is an accomplished songwriter, vocalist, sax player and actress born in Mexico City who began breaking down musical and gender barriers at an early age. Her determination combined with multiple talents led her from the barrio to both American and European audiences. Today Evelyn resides in Houston Texas and performs on stages both domestically and internationally. It was the late great blues band leader Calvin Owens that wanted to release a blues album in Spanish and chose Evelyn to both sing and play sax on the release. The album would open the door and further reduce barriers due to gender, nationality and language. "Perfect" delivers a marvelous multi genre presence that once again reinforces the emergence of women in music.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0055339 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0058722496032715 secs