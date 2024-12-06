Just In Time For Christmas: Evelyn Rubio's Newest Holiday Video





Evelyn is an accomplished songwriter, vocalist, sax player and actress born in Mexico City who began breaking down musical and gender barriers at an early age. Her determination combined with multiple talents led her from the barrio to both American and European audiences. Today Evelyn resides in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Always on the move noted artist, actress, sax player Evelyn Rubio delivers yet another new song to her discography to close out 2024. The combination song and music video release titled, "En Esta Navidad, Now It's Christmas Time" hits the airwaves and all major online retailers starting today.Evelyn Rubio, born in Mexico City emigrated to the U.S. and became a naturalized citizen years ago currently resides in Houston Texas. Her vision with the new song is to release it in " Spanglish " sung in part Spanish and part in English. Lyrics by Evelyn Rubio, music by Evelyn Rubio & Alfredo Mendez, video production by MXR Films, dancers by Iconix Entertainment. Evelyn shares, "Music knows no borders.Holiday enjoyment is found in all languages and cultures. This release is for everyone, everywhere to enjoy." Evelyn's upcoming show dates include The Green Oaks Tavern in Humble Texas then The Levy Park Holiday Show in Houston, then performing with the Richard Brown Orchestra and finally closing out the month with a return engagement at Houston's The Big Easy.Evelyn is an accomplished songwriter, vocalist, sax player and actress born in Mexico City who began breaking down musical and gender barriers at an early age. Her determination combined with multiple talents led her from the barrio to both American and European audiences. Today Evelyn resides in Houston Texas and performs on stages both domestically and internationally. It was the late great blues band leader Calvin Owens that wanted to release a blues album in Spanish and chose Evelyn to both sing and play sax on the release. The album would open the door and further reduce barriers due to gender, nationality and language. " Perfect " delivers a marvelous multi genre presence that once again reinforces the emergence of women in music.



