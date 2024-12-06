Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 06 December, 2024

Charley Young Producer Seth Duncan Release "Under The Sky"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
608 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
347 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
594 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
713 entries in 27 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
369 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
554 entries in 23 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
123 entries in 23 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
242 entries in 21 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
197 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
223 entries in 13 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
209 entries in 2 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1174 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1326 entries in 28 charts
Snowman
Sia
239 entries in 18 charts
Charley Young Producer Seth Duncan Release "Under The Sky"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today international music video award winning Charley Young (SAG-AFTRA AEA BMI) announced that her latest project, a collaborative effort with noted producer Seth Duncan, has been released and now available on all major distribution streams. Additionally, the song titled "Under The Sky" has been chosen by the globally syndicated Iconix Radio to spin up to five times per day on their popular "Iconix Radio Takeover" program for special guests. Charley shares, "It's always a great time working with Seth. We've created this 'Miami Vice' type sound that references the '80s while still being current and fresh. It's an honor to get spins from Rosii and Anthony Johnson at Iconix as they are a great team working on big projects!" Also on international playlists for the month of December is Charley's version of the holiday favorite "Mele Kalikimaka". Charley shares, "2024 was a productive year and I remain extremely humbled by the warm heartfelt encouragement I receive from both the industry and fans alike. Mele Kalikimaka is my favorite Christmas song since I too grew up where it's warm and bright! Happy Holidays!" Charley is already well into her plans for 2025 that include even more studio collaborations and both performance and story telling music videos. To learn more: Charley Young (mscharleyyoung.com)

CHARLEY YOUNG (BMI/SAG-AFTRA/AEA) is a singer, songwriter, actress, writer, producer, and CEO of Charley Girl LLC. She wrote and recorded her debut EP and two subsequent singles with Grammy-award nominated producer Terence "Delivery Boy" Odige in New York City. She frequently writes and collaborates with fellow independent artists/producers in Nashville, London, and Paris. She has produced and starred in 19 music videos, her most recent videos for "Run Away" and "Werk" winning the Best Music Video Award at the Around Films Festival International Awards in Paris and screening at the Golden State Film Festival at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly known as Grauman's Chinese Theatre) in Hollywood, respectively. Charley has had two songs chart on iTunes this year: "Bizarre Love Triangle" ranking #1 on iTunes Argentina Pop Chart (#3 on iTunes Argentina All Genres Chart) and "Run Away" ranking #10 on iTunes Brazil Dance Chart. Charley is active in giving back, being a member of Impact 100, a group of women who give grants to their community organizations in the following areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Environment, Family, Health & Wellness. Charley divides her time between Montana and Florida and frequently travels to Los Angeles and New York City.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0051870 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038425922393799 secs