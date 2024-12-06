Charley Young Producer Seth Duncan Release "Under The Sky"





Today international music video award winning Charley Young (SAG-AFTRA AEA BMI) announced that her latest project, a collaborative effort with noted producer Seth Duncan, has been released and now available on all major distribution streams. Additionally, the song titled "Under The Sky" has been chosen by the globally syndicated Iconix Radio to spin up to five times per day on their popular "Iconix Radio Takeover" program for special guests. Charley shares, "It's always a great time working with Seth. We've created this 'Miami Vice' type sound that references the '80s while still being current and fresh. It's an honor to get spins from Rosii and Anthony Johnson at Iconix as they are a great team working on big projects!" Also on international playlists for the month of December is Charley's version of the holiday favorite "Mele Kalikimaka". Charley shares, "2024 was a productive year and I remain extremely humbled by the warm heartfelt encouragement I receive from both the industry and fans alike. Mele Kalikimaka is my favorite Christmas song since I too grew up where it's warm and bright! Happy Holidays!" Charley is already well into her plans for 2025 that include even more studio collaborations and both performance and story telling music videos. To learn more: Charley Young (mscharleyyoung.com)

CHARLEY YOUNG (BMI/SAG-AFTRA/AEA) is a singer, songwriter, actress, writer, producer, and CEO of Charley Girl LLC. She wrote and recorded her debut EP and two subsequent singles with Grammy-award nominated producer Terence "Delivery Boy" Odige in New York City. She frequently writes and collaborates with fellow independent artists/producers in Nashville, London, and Paris. She has produced and starred in 19 music videos, her most recent videos for "Run Away" and "Werk" winning the Best Music Video Award at the Around Films Festival International Awards in Paris and screening at the Golden State Film Festival at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly known as Grauman's Chinese Theatre) in Hollywood, respectively. Charley has had two songs chart on iTunes this year: "Bizarre Love Triangle" ranking #1 on iTunes Argentina Pop Chart (#3 on iTunes Argentina All Genres Chart) and "Run Away" ranking #10 on iTunes Brazil Dance Chart. Charley is active in giving back, being a member of Impact 100, a group of women who give grants to their community organizations in the following areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Environment, Family, Health & Wellness. Charley divides her time between Montana and Florida and frequently travels to Los Angeles and New York City.




