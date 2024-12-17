Van Zant Release Live Acoustic Performance Of 'Speak His Name'





The new album is Van Zant's first studio effort in nearly two decades, and their first foray into Christian music. Released in November 22, 2024, Always Look Up debuted at #1 on the Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart and #3 on the Current Country Albums chart, as well as Top 10 debuts on the Independent Current Albums and Current Rock Albums charts (per Luminate - formerly known as Soundscan).



The

Purchase or Stream Always Look Up: https://ffm.to/vanzantalwayslookup

Purchase or stream the live acoustic single: https://ffm.to/vzspeakhisnameacoustic

Watch the new live acoustic performance music video:



Originally founded in Naples, Italy in 1996 by Serafino Perugino and his father Fernando as a distribution company, Frontiers has developed into one of the premiere independent rock labels in the world. Synonymous with quality music from across a broad spectrum of rock genres, the label has worked with multiple genre heavyweights and fan favorites. Aside from providing a home for classic artists from the '70s and '80s, the label has also become home to a wealth of young, up and coming talent that, with a savvy and forward thinking A&R and marketing approach, will be developed into the future of rock and metal. With a deep commitment to and passion for THE MUSIC and the artists who create it and massive global distribution, sales, marketing, and publicity channels, Frontiers is the premiere home for established and emerging rock artists. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern rock icons Van Zant have released a live acoustic performance of "Speak His Name." The original studio version is featured on their new album, Always Look Up (Frontiers Music SRL), and the new acoustic single and music video follows the release of an official music video as well as a viral live performance video from CCM Magazine. Taped in Nashville in November, the CCM performance video has garnered over 1.7 million views on Facebook in just over 3 weeks.The new album is Van Zant's first studio effort in nearly two decades, and their first foray into Christian music. Released in November 22, 2024, Always Look Up debuted at #1 on the Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart and #3 on the Current Country Albums chart, as well as Top 10 debuts on the Independent Current Albums and Current Rock Albums charts (per Luminate - formerly known as Soundscan).The Van Zant musical dynasty built its foundation firmly on family. Donnie Van Zant co-founded .38 Special and brother Johnny Van Zant is the current lead vocalist for Lynyrd Skynyrd after the passing of their brother Ronnie Van Zant, who fronted and co-founded the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rock band.Purchase or Stream Always Look Up: https://ffm.to/vanzantalwayslookupPurchase or stream the live acoustic single: https://ffm.to/vzspeakhisnameacousticWatch the new live acoustic performance music video:Originally founded in Naples, Italy in 1996 by Serafino Perugino and his father Fernando as a distribution company, Frontiers has developed into one of the premiere independent rock labels in the world. Synonymous with quality music from across a broad spectrum of rock genres, the label has worked with multiple genre heavyweights and fan favorites. Aside from providing a home for classic artists from the '70s and '80s, the label has also become home to a wealth of young, up and coming talent that, with a savvy and forward thinking A&R and marketing approach, will be developed into the future of rock and metal. With a deep commitment to and passion for THE MUSIC and the artists who create it and massive global distribution, sales, marketing, and publicity channels, Frontiers is the premiere home for established and emerging rock artists.



