Jeremy Camp Announces 21-Date "These Days" Tour

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full service promoter of live entertainment in North America. Since 1996 Outback Presents has promoted and produced thousands of concerts, events, and festivals ranging from clubs and theaters to arenas and stadiums. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award-winning artist Jeremy Camp is excited to announce his 2025 "These Days Tour," a 21-date run that will kick off this spring in Chattanooga, TN. The tour, presented by Outback Presents, will feature Camp's signature blend of heartfelt worship and personal storytelling. He will perform songs from his recent No. 1 album 'Deeper Waters,' as well as many of his familiar hits that have garnered him multiple artist of the year nods and even an artist of the decade top contender spot.Jonathan Traylor is opening on the "These Days Tour." Tickets will go on sale to the public on Fri., Dec. 20th and more information can be found at jeremycamp.com.Earlier this year, Camp notched his 44th No. 1 single with "These Days," the anthemic track that serves as the inspiration for this upcoming tour. The living-in-the-moment anthem is the lead single from his album 'Deeper Waters,' which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Christian chart. Released on May 18 via Capitol CMG, 'Deeper Waters' marked Camp's highest album streaming debut of his marquee career.The 13-track collection is a pop-fused reflection of the past two-plus decades of his life in the spotlight, as well as the appreciation for the moment of the now. Fused with Camp's personal experiences and steadfast faith, 'Deeper Waters' takes the listeners on a captivating musical journey of exploration and surrender. These Days " Tour Dates:Wed., March 26 | Chattanooga, TNThurs., March 27 | Tampa, FLSun., March 30 | Lynchburg, VAThurs., April 3 | Royal Oak, MIFri., April 4 | Akron, OHSat., April 5 | Knoxville, TNSun., April 6 | Columbus, OHThurs., April 10 | Hattiesburg, MSFri., April 11 | Florence, ALSun., April 13 | Nashville, TNThurs., May 1 | Louisville, KYFri., May 2 | Springfield, MOSat., May 3 | Texarkana, TXSun., May 4 | Fort Smith, ARThurs., May 8 | Amarillo, TXFri., May 9 | Wichita, KSSat., May 10 | Effingham, ILSun., May 11 | Milwaukee, WIThurs., May 15 | Dekalb, ILFri., May 16 | Kansas City, MOFri., May 17 | Lincoln, NEWith more than 6 million albums sold and 44 No. 1 singles across all formats, Camp's music has earned him numerous awards and nominations across the Christian and secular music industries, including five GMA Dove Awards, Grammy nomination, three American Music Award nominations, and four ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards. Camp was named Billboard's No. 2 Christian artist of the decade as well. Outside of music, in 2020 Jeremy had an international theatrical movie release called " I Still Believe " which hit No. 1 in the box office opening night.Outback Presents is the leading independent, full service promoter of live entertainment in North America. Since 1996 Outback Presents has promoted and produced thousands of concerts, events, and festivals ranging from clubs and theaters to arenas and stadiums. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.