Tucker Wetmore Announces Debut Album "What Not To," Out April 25, 2025

But all of the album is informed by the message of its title track, which Wetmore wrote with his best friend Jacob Hackworth, LaCorte and Nashville powerhouses Chase McGill and Jameson Rogers. A deeply personal song to Wetmore, which he gave a soul-stirring piano performance from the Ryman stage - "What Not To" is about struggle, compassion and salvation. "Momma said you don't pray no more/breaks my heart, so I do it for you," Wetmore sings in the title track.Bringing fans deeper into the excitement of What Not To, Wetmore drops "3,2,1," available everywhere now. The song will also serve as his lead single at Country radio, going for adds on March 10 and follows Wetmore's recent No. 1 debut "Wind Up Missin' You." Steeped in hook-driven melodies and clever turns of phrase, the infectious track written by Josh Miller, Summer Overstreet and Jordan Reynolds tells the story of regret and missed chances: "three words, two late, damn girl you're the one that got away." Wetmore has spent the last year in overdrive, skyrocketing from a budding star to one of the genre's most in-demand new acts. His RIAA PLATINUM-certified No.1 hit single " Wind Up Missin' You " dominated the charts and earned him an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Best New Country Artist and was just tapped as an Opry NextStage Artist.He recently made his national television debut on NBC's TODAY with Jenna & Friends (WATCH), performed at Luke Bryan's CRASH MY PLAYA in Riviera Cancun, Mexico and is set to take on Country 2 Country (C2C) in March. His trip across the pond is bolstered by dates from his extended WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2025, including a sold-out stop at London's Electric Ballroom. He will also join Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 as direct support across 33 dates this summer. Just days away from the one year anniversary of his head-turning debut, Wetmore has proven to be unstoppable, fueled by his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 hits "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You." After releasing his debut EP Waves on a Sunset in October, his catalog has amassed him more than 780 million total global streams to date and has earned spots on coveted Artist to Watch lists from Spotify, Billboard, VEVO, MusicRow and many more.With new music, major festival appearances and a whirlwind touring schedule ahead, Wetmore is one to keep an eye on. CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR TUCKER WETMORE:"reaching career milestones at warp speed" - Billboard"clearly he's off to a great start" - Forbes"creating music with a healthy dose of grit and honesty" - People"this guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with the name now" - Barstool Sports"everything he touches turns to gold" - Country CentralHaving notched back-to-back spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his RIAA PLATINUM-certified debut singles "Wine Into Whiskey" and " Wind Up Missin' You " and surpassing over 780 million streams in less than a year, Washington-born singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore is well on the way to becoming a certified breakout country star. Wetmore signed a major-label record deal last summer with UMG Nashville in partnership with Back Blocks Music, had two songs featured on the star-studded Twisters soundtrack ("Already Had It" and "Steal My Thunder" (with Conner Smith)), made his Grand Ole Opry debut and delivered his first EP, Waves on a Sunset. He brought his music directly to fans on tour with Kameron Marlowe and Luke Bryan before selling out his first-ever headlining tour WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2024. Now, in 2025, the skyrocketing talent will extend his headlining efforts with dates in the UK, US and Europe before joining Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 as direct support. Wetmore will continue releasing new music, with songs that reflect his cross-genre musical upbringing, embracing all manners of country, reggae, rock and hip-hop, albeit anchored by classic country storytelling. Wetmore enters 2025 as One to Watch by Billboard, MusicRow, VEVO, Spotify, the Grand Ole Opry and more, with his debut single " Wind Up Missin' You " already earning him his first No.1 on the Mediabase Country chart.



