Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 25 February, 2025

Hip Hop Powerhouse Jelani Lateef Is Hailing From The Windy City With A Brand New Track "I'm A Star"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
212 entries in 3 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
379 entries in 25 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
87 entries in 23 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
172 entries in 3 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
713 entries in 29 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
867 entries in 25 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
798 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
473 entries in 20 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
487 entries in 29 charts
Messy
Lola Young
205 entries in 22 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
356 entries in 21 charts
Bad Dreams
Teddy Swims
256 entries in 19 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
315 entries in 13 charts
Sailor Song
Gigi Perez
324 entries in 19 charts
Hip Hop Powerhouse Jelani Lateef Is Hailing From The Windy City With A Brand New Track "I'm A Star"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago hip-hop powerhouse Jelani Lateef is a swift current of perseverance and inspiration—infusing vulnerability and hope into each of his meticulously crafted tracks. Garnering critical acclaim over the last fourteen years as a musician, producer, and CEO, his street tough hip-hop style is a "breath of fresh air" that gives voice to the blue-collar grind, people like Jelani himself, who wears many hats to get by and build a meaningful life. "I'm a Star" and "Can't Stop Now" are just two of many examples of his tenacious spirit—nearly all of his tracks radiate confidence and possess an unquestionable capability to uplift. Resilience isn't just a theme in his music—but in his greater story. With a new album on the horizon, a highly-anticipated sequel to his EP, For the Record, he remains keenly focused on keeping up the momentum, inspiring others to fight through their challenges with their head held high—because good things will come to those who press on.

"I'm a Star" is a seamless follow-up to "Can't Stop Now." Reflecting on "surviving the perfect storm," the track serves as both an anthem of self-belief and a reassuring hand on the shoulder. With years of experience under his belt, Jelani delivers fluid, earwormy verses with finesse over a crisp boom-bap beat. He understands the frustration, disappointment, and dejection of being overlooked despite his talent, yet he refuses to let anything dull his shine or stand in his way. Instead, he channels his unwavering positivity into everything he creates—reminding listeners that accolades are just one part of a person's journey—and it doesn't solely define success.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0056000 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005324125289917 secs