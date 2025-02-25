Maddie & Tae Share 'Kissing Cowboys' Single From Upcoming Album





May 15 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music's most vibrant female duo Maddie & Tae have announced their fourth studio album Love & Light due out May 2 on Mercury Nashville. The 16-track album features previously released songs "Free Like," "Sad Girl Summer," "Heart They Didn't Break," and their latest good-time tune, "Kissing Cowboys."Produced by Josh Kerr, Chris LaCorte, and Corey Crowder, Love & Light provides stories of resilience, confidence, vulnerability, and the ever-enduring bond of friendship and sisterhood Maddie & Tae have formed over the years. Together, they have grown up, started families, seen the world, and faced career highs and lows. Those life lessons and wisdom are reflected throughout Love & Light."The thing about being a little bit older," says Taylor Kerr, "is you realize how many things you wish someone had told you. All the stuff you worried about, the pressure to be somebody else's idea - when you really should be out there, well, 'kissing cowboys.'"The aptly titled "Kissing Cowboys," written by Font, Kerr, Luke Dick, and Laura Veltz, celebrates the joy in the journey.For Love & Light, Maddie & Tae drafted bluegrass sensation Bryan Sutton, Academy of Country Music Guitarist and two-time Specialty Instrumentalist of the Year Danny Rader, four-time ACM Bassist of the Year Jimmie Lee Sloas, electric guitarist Kris Donegan and drummers Evan Hutchings and Aaron Sterling among many musicians. With the all-star instrumentalists, Maddie & Tae sought to turn up both the gleam and the organic punch of their sound. Somewhere between Shania and Miranda, the 10-time ACM and CMA Duo of the Year nominees - and Country Music Association Award winners - dug into their roots to refine the essence of what they do."We've been out on the road," Kerr says, "playing for a few thousand people at our own dates. We realized people are hungry for songs that tell it like it is about being single, being done wrong, being done right, and figuring out how to grow up without losing your sense of self, your friends or your dreams. So, we leaned into all those things.""And we didn't let go of that sound where we take acoustic instruments, really make them shine and then thread all that electric goodness through a pretty stout base," Font continues.Maddie & Tae Love & Light Tour:April 10 - New York, NY - Irving PlazaApril 25 - Chicago, IL - Joe's LiveMay 1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumMay 9 - Denver, CO - Ogden TheatreMay 15 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre



