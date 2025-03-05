Randy Travis 'More Life Tour' Extends Into Fall 2025 With New Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Country Music
Hall of Fame member Randy Travis
has announced additional dates for his "More Life Tour" in 2025. In the midst of a wildly successful Spring
run, Travis, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James
Dupré are ready to bring this extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country. The tour promises an unforgettable journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film, and television. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. venue local time at RandyTravis.com.
Although Travis
does not perform vocally due to the effects of the stroke he survived in 2013, he does appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music throughout the show. Dupré and the band perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."
The "More Life Tour" has already captivated fans with its heartfelt tribute to Travis' incredible career, and now, with even more opportunities to catch the show, country music lovers are in for an extraordinary experience. Known for his timeless voice and classic hits, Randy Travis
has touched millions with his powerful storytelling and undeniable talent. This extended leg of the tour promises to bring fans in more cities even closer to the man behind the music, showcasing the unforgettable songs that made him a household name.
"More Life Tour" Dates:
March 20 - Cedartown, Ga. - Cedartown PAC*
March 21 - Princeton, W.Va. - Chuck Mathena Center* - SOLD OUT
March 22 - Ashland, Ky. - Paramount Theatre*
April 10 - Joliet, Ill. - Rialto Square*
April 11 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center* - SOLD OUT
April 12 - Renfro Valley, Ky. - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center*
April 24 - Elkham, Ind. - The Lerner Theatre
April 25 - New Philadelphia, Ohio - Kent State
PAC*
April 26 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - Robinson Grand PAC*
May 9 - The Woodlands, Texas
- The High Horse*
May 10 - Arlington, Texas
- Arlington Music
Hall* - SOLD OUT
May 11 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper
Theater* - SOLD OUT
August 21 - Denver, Colo. - Paramount Theatre
August 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Civic Center
August 25 - Gillette, Wyo. - CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre
August 26 - Butte, Mont. - Mother Lode Theatre
August 27 - Missoula, Mont. - Dennison Theatre
August 28 - Boise, Idaho - Morrison Theatre
August 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Kingsbury Hall
September
18 - Peoria, Ill. - Peoria Civic Center
September
19 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Paramount Theatre
September
21 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper
Theater
September
26 - Hiawassee, Ga. - Dailey & Vincent Music
Fest
September
27 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan City Civic Center
October 1 - San Angelo, Texas
- Murphy Hall
October 2 - Waco, Texas
- Hippodrome
October 3 - San Antonio, Texas
- Majestic Theatre
October 16 - Hagerstown, Md. - Maryland Theatre
October 17 - Reading, Pa. - Santander PAC
October 18 - Morristown, N.J. - Mayo Performing Arts Center
October 23 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House
October 24 - Tiffin, Ohio - Ritz Theatre
October 25 - Roanoke, Va. - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 5 - Green Bay, Wis. - Meyer Theatre
November 6 - Rochester, Minn. - Mayo Civic Center
November 7 - St. Cloud, Minn. - Paramount Center for the Arts
November 8 - Grand Forks, N.D. - Chester Frtiz Auditorium
November 13 - Roanoke Rapids, N.C. - Weldon Mills Theatre
November 14 - Maryville, Tenn. - Clayton Center for the Arts
November 20 - Binghamton, N.Y. - Forum Theatre
November 21 - Concord, N.H. - Chubb Theatre
November 22 - Orono, Maine
- Collins Center for the Arts
*tickets already on-sale
More dates to be announced
With lifetime sales exceeding 25 million, Randy Travis
is one of the most successful multi-genre artists of all time and a 2016 inductee into the Country Music
Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. His accolades include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music
Awards, 10 American Music
Awards, two People's Choice Awards, seven Music
City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music
Association and five Country Music
Association Awards. Three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: "On the Other Hand" (1986), "Forever and Ever, Amen" (1987), and "Three Wooden Crosses
" (2002). To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top 10 hits, and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows. His discography includes four Gold albums, four Platinum albums, one Double
Platinum album, one Triple Platinum album, and one Quintuple Platinum album. In 1992, Travis
was recognized by the USO for his support and dedication to US Troops, including five USO tours, and was named the recipient of the Bob Hope Entertainment Award.
In 2004, Travis
was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is celebrated on Nashville's Music
City Walk of Fame. Since his near-fatal stroke in 2013, Travis, with the support of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, has made significant strides in his recovery, including improvements in speaking, walking and singing. In 2019, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, co-authored with Ken Abraham. In 2021, CMT named Travis
the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. In 2022, he released his award-winning documentary More Life garnering six Telly Awards. In May 2024, With the assistance of AI, Travis
and Warner Music
Nashville released "Where That Came From," marking his first new recording in over a decade, showcasing his signature vocals. The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, receiving an enthusiastic reception from both fans and country radio. For more information, visit RandyTravis.com.