Randy Travis 'More Life Tour' Extends Into Fall 2025 With New Dates

With lifetime sales exceeding 25 million,



In 2004, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has announced additional dates for his "More Life Tour" in 2025. In the midst of a wildly successful Spring run, Travis, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James Dupré are ready to bring this extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country. The tour promises an unforgettable journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film, and television. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. venue local time at RandyTravis.com.Although Travis does not perform vocally due to the effects of the stroke he survived in 2013, he does appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music throughout the show. Dupré and the band perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."The "More Life Tour" has already captivated fans with its heartfelt tribute to Travis' incredible career, and now, with even more opportunities to catch the show, country music lovers are in for an extraordinary experience. Known for his timeless voice and classic hits, Randy Travis has touched millions with his powerful storytelling and undeniable talent. This extended leg of the tour promises to bring fans in more cities even closer to the man behind the music, showcasing the unforgettable songs that made him a household name."More Life Tour" Dates:March 20 - Cedartown, Ga. - Cedartown PAC*March 21 - Princeton, W.Va. - Chuck Mathena Center* - SOLD OUTMarch 22 - Ashland, Ky. - Paramount Theatre*April 10 - Joliet, Ill. - Rialto Square*April 11 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center* - SOLD OUTApril 12 - Renfro Valley, Ky. - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center*April 24 - Elkham, Ind. - The Lerner TheatreApril 25 - New Philadelphia, Ohio - Kent State PAC*April 26 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - Robinson Grand PAC*May 9 - The Woodlands, Texas - The High Horse*May 10 - Arlington, Texas - Arlington Music Hall* - SOLD OUTMay 11 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater* - SOLD OUTAugust 21 - Denver, Colo. - Paramount TheatreAugust 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Civic CenterAugust 25 - Gillette, Wyo. - CAM-PLEX Heritage TheatreAugust 26 - Butte, Mont. - Mother Lode TheatreAugust 27 - Missoula, Mont. - Dennison TheatreAugust 28 - Boise, Idaho - Morrison TheatreAugust 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Kingsbury Hall September 18 - Peoria, Ill. - Peoria Civic Center September 19 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Paramount Theatre September 21 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater September 26 - Hiawassee, Ga. - Dailey & Vincent Music Fest September 27 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan City Civic CenterOctober 1 - San Angelo, Texas - Murphy HallOctober 2 - Waco, Texas - HippodromeOctober 3 - San Antonio, Texas - Majestic TheatreOctober 16 - Hagerstown, Md. - Maryland TheatreOctober 17 - Reading, Pa. - Santander PACOctober 18 - Morristown, N.J. - Mayo Performing Arts CenterOctober 23 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera HouseOctober 24 - Tiffin, Ohio - Ritz TheatreOctober 25 - Roanoke, Va. - Berglund Performing Arts TheatreNovember 5 - Green Bay, Wis. - Meyer TheatreNovember 6 - Rochester, Minn. - Mayo Civic CenterNovember 7 - St. Cloud, Minn. - Paramount Center for the ArtsNovember 8 - Grand Forks, N.D. - Chester Frtiz AuditoriumNovember 13 - Roanoke Rapids, N.C. - Weldon Mills TheatreNovember 14 - Maryville, Tenn. - Clayton Center for the ArtsNovember 20 - Binghamton, N.Y. - Forum TheatreNovember 21 - Concord, N.H. - Chubb TheatreNovember 22 - Orono, Maine - Collins Center for the Arts*tickets already on-saleMore dates to be announcedWith lifetime sales exceeding 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the most successful multi-genre artists of all time and a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. His accolades include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, two People's Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association Awards. Three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: "On the Other Hand" (1986), "Forever and Ever, Amen" (1987), and " Three Wooden Crosses " (2002). To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top 10 hits, and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows. His discography includes four Gold albums, four Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, one Triple Platinum album, and one Quintuple Platinum album. In 1992, Travis was recognized by the USO for his support and dedication to US Troops, including five USO tours, and was named the recipient of the Bob Hope Entertainment Award.In 2004, Travis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is celebrated on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame. Since his near-fatal stroke in 2013, Travis, with the support of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, has made significant strides in his recovery, including improvements in speaking, walking and singing. In 2019, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, co-authored with Ken Abraham. In 2021, CMT named Travis the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. In 2022, he released his award-winning documentary More Life garnering six Telly Awards. In May 2024, With the assistance of AI, Travis and Warner Music Nashville released "Where That Came From," marking his first new recording in over a decade, showcasing his signature vocals. 