2025 CMA Of Texas Americana Album Of The Year Recipient Chris Gardner To Perform At Three Major Houston Events In March

Official artist website for the Americana musician - Home (chrisgardnermusic.com) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today John in Houston PR LLC announced that 2025 CMA of Texas Americana Album of the Year Recipient Chris Gardner will perform at three upcoming major events in Houston Texas.On March 15th Gardner will be the special guest of Hockey Day In Houston as he and the band perform on the event grounds at St. Arnold's Brewery.Next, on March 22nd Gardner takes to the stage at Barry Coffing's Annual Springboard Houston event being held at the Event Center.Finally, Chris and the band will be on stage at Houston's famous Discovery Green supporting Everybody's Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival on the 30th.Official artist website for the Americana musician - Home (chrisgardnermusic.com)



