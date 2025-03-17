Jon Pardi Releases Heartfelt New Song "She Drives Away" From Forthcoming Album Honkytonk Hollywood





With four Top 5 albums which include 2016's Platinum #1, CALIFORNIA SUNRISE, and Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown. Never afraid to break from the pack, fourteen RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's (like the back-to-back 6x-Platinum "Head Over Boots" and " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country superstar Jon Pardi "opens the door to his next musical chapter" (American Songwriter) with the release of his heartfelt new song "She Drives Away," from his upcoming fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, set for release on April 11th. "She Drives Away" poignantly captures the emotional journey of a father witnessing his daughter grow up and letting her go.Written by Zach Abend, Jimi Bell, Seth Ennis and Jordan Minton and produced by Jay Joyce, it's "one of those simply little slice of life songs that are so synonymous with country music" (Holler)."'She Drives Away' is a song that I knew I was going to record immediately," said Pardi. "I think most dads of daughters will relate to it, but it reminded me so much of Summer and my journey. From when we started dating, to asking her dad for her hand in marriage, and then having our daughters. Now, I'll go through it from the other side with my daughters. It's a special song, and I'm really excited for people to hear it."Pardi enlisted renowned producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Lainey Wilson) for HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD, spending three dedicated weeks immersed in the studio, crafting each track from the ground up with his touring band handling the majority of the recording. "She Drives Away" follows the release of "super sultry, sexy track" (Whiskey Riff) "Love The Lights Out" and high acclaim of the lead single "Friday Night Heartbreaker." The track pulses with high-octane energy, fusing hard rock influences with Pardi's signature twang, creating a bold and electrifying introduction to the 17-track album. Meanwhile, the title track "Honkytonk Hollywood" sits at the heart of the record, lush and gritty, perfectly capturing the essence of Pardi's grits-and-glitz dual world. The song blends Southern rock swagger with a touch of neon-lit nostalgia, embodying the complexities of his life and mindset—a flawless fusion of down-home grit and Hollywood shine.With four Top 5 albums which include 2016's Platinum #1, CALIFORNIA SUNRISE, and Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown. Never afraid to break from the pack, fourteen RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's (like the back-to-back 6x-Platinum "Head Over Boots" and " Dirt On My Boots "), and with years of blue-collar barnstorming behind him, the California native has earned his international headlining acclaim, alongside 9.3 billion global streams. After headlining shows in the US and Australia including CMC Rocks next week, the multi-Platinum country star and "spirited entertainer, with infectious energy" (Star Tribune) will kick off his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR on April 25, hitting arenas and amphitheaters across the US with support from Corey Kent on select dates and Kassi Ashton. For more information on new music and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JonPardi.com.



