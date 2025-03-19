Lyle Lovett Sets 2025 US Summer Tour With His Large Band





! support from Asleep at the Wheel New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 4x Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett has announced new tour dates to his extensive 2025 tour - this time with his Large Band. Tickets for the shows with his Large Band will be available this week, with pre-sale starting today, March 18, at 10:00AM local time, followed by general on-sale this Friday, March 21, at 10:00AM local time. For tickets, go to here.Lovett is currently on tour with his Acoustic Group which wraps on May 4 in Rockport, MA, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. He will then kick off the 39-date run with his Large Band on June 19 at Yaamava' Theater in Highland, CA. The full tour itinerary is listed below.Whether touring solo or with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, Lovett was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. Earlier this year, he was honored with the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.2025 Tour Dates:April 3 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center#April 4 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center#April 5 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center#April 22 - Lynchburg, VA - Historic Academy Theatre*April 23 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre*April 24 - Wilmington, DE - The Grand Opera House*April 25 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts*April 26 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall*April 27 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre*April 29 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall*April 30 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center*May 1 - Cranston, RI - The Park Theatre*May 2 - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall*May 3 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center*May 4 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu Performance Center*June 19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' TheaterJune 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum TheatreJune 21 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre NapaJune 22 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain WineryJune 25 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the ArtsJune 26 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live - SacramentoJune 27 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert AmphitheaterJune 28 - Carnation, WA - Remlinger FarmsJune 29 - Portland, OR - Revolution HallJuly 2 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical GardenJuly 3 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America CenterJuly 4 - Bozeman, MT - The ELMJuly 5 - Ketchum, ID - The Argyros Performing Arts CenterJuly 8 - Jackson, WY - Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Center TheaterJuly 9 - Sandy, UT - Sandy AmphitheaterJuly 11 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up AspenJuly 12 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts CenterJuly 13 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^July 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - The CriterionJuly 17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown TheaterJuly 18 - Chesterfield, MO - The FactoryJuly 19 - Chicago, IL - The AuditoriumJuly 20 - Bay Harbor, MI - Great Lakes Center for the ArtsJuly 23 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the ArtsJuly 24 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee TheatreJuly 25 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland AmphitheatreJuly 26 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for Performing ArtsJuly 27 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy CenterJuly 29 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial AuditoriumJuly 30 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody TentJuly 31 - Sidney, ME - Bowl in the PinesAugust 1 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne MuseumAugust 2 - Katonah, NY - Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts - Venetian TheaterAugust 3 - Hammondsport, NY - Concerts At Point of the BluffAugust 5 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music HallAugust 6 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts PavilionAugust 7 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap!# with the Nashville Symphony* with Acoustic Group^ support from The Blind Boys of Alabama! support from Asleep at the Wheel



