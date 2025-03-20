Top40-Charts.com
20 March, 2025

They Might Be Giants Postpone March Tour Dates

They Might Be Giants Postpone March Tour Dates
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a sold-out string of successful shows to kick off the tour, Brooklyn originals They Might Be Giants have announced the postponement of the March leg of their beloved BIG SHOW TOUR. Confirmed rescheduled dates for the upcoming Atlanta shows will take place this October and the Chattanooga, Nashville, and Asheville shows will take place this November. The upcoming West Coast dates in May and June are set to continue as planned. Full list of dates below and here. They Might Be Giants appreciate their fan's patience and thank you for respecting their privacy at this time.

Energetic, spontaneous, sprawling, and enthralling; the BIG SHOW is a musical event unlike any other. TMBG's superlative live band has now exploded to eight, with a three-piece horn section. With the BIG SHOW TOUR, They Might Be Giants will take full advantage of their multi-night stands in each city, with different shows night-to-night. Each night spotlights an album from TMBG's catalog mixed together with an ever-changing selection of audience favorites new and old, including their original pop rock classics that dominated the alt-rock scene through the MTV years, as well as horn-dominated tracks displaying the band's killer arrangements and improvisational skills.

Out of sensitivity to the difficult situations in Asheville due to the aftermath of the hurricanes, the band has committed to donating $1 from every ticket sold in those cities to the MANNA Food Bank in direct support of relief efforts.

2025 US Tour Dates:
May 9 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore (sold out)
May 10 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore (sold out)
May 11 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore (sold out)
May 13 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
May 14 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
May 16 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre (sold out)
May 17 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
June 6 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (sold out)
June 7 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (sold out)
June 8 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
June 10 Salt Lake City @ The Depot (sold out)
June 11 Salt Lake City @ The Depot (sold out)
June 13 Seattle, WA @ Neptune (sold out)
June 14 Seattle, WA @ Neptune (sold out)
June 15 Seattle, WA @ Neptune (sold out)
Oct 24 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (sold out) (originally March 28)
Oct 25 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (originally March 29)
Nov 13 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal (originally March 21)
Nov 14 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (sold out) (originally March 22)
Nov 15 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (originally March 23)
Nov 18 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel (sold out) (originally March 25)
Nov 19 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel (sold out) (originally March 26)






