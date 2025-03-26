The Spring To Life Release (Minecraft Update 1.21.5) Brings New Mob Variants And More



Minecraft biomes are set to feel more different to one another with the



Chickens, pigs, and cows now have more variants, and will spawn in specific areas. The three variants, Temperate, Cold, and Warm, have different colors and different biome specifications. The Temperate versions will spawn by default where Cold and Warm do not spawn. The Cold variants will spawn in, well, anywhere that's cold. That includes the Taiga, Windswept Hills, Snowy Plains, and even the Deep Dark and The End. The Warm variants spawn in the opposite, so places like the Savanna, Jungle, Badlands, Mangrove Swamps, and the Nether's biomes.



They're not the only mobs getting attention, as the Wolf gets six new sounds. Each wolf will receive a random sound variant when it spawns, and will stick with that for its existence. The existing wolf noises are used for the Classic variant, and Minecraft is adding Big, Cute, Puglin, Angry, Grumpy, and Sad.



As well as the attention to mobs, Minecraft's blocks are becoming more diverse. Bushes will generate in the Plains, Windswept Hills, River and Frozen River, and all Forest biomes. They are tinted by the grass color of the biome that they are placed or spawn in, and can be used in the composter. Using bone meal on a bush generates a neighboring bush if there is space. Harvesting bushes can be done using any tool with Silk Touch, or the shears.



The Cactus Flower is a new type of flower that has a chance of generating cacti. It can be placed on cactus blocks, or any block which has center support at the top. If a cactus is one or two blocks high, there is a 10% chance of a Cactus Flower growing on it, instead of the cactus getting taller. If the cactus is three or more blocks high, the growth chance increases to 25%, but they'll only grow if there is space on all sides. Any tool can mine it, and it can also be used to craft pink dye.



The Firefly Bush is a long-awaited addition after Minecraft controversially removed



Leaf Litter is another block being added to Minecraft to improve the immersive nature of the game. It's a decorative block that can be found in forests and wooded badlands biomes. It works in a similar way to the petals blocks, and up to four can be placed on the same block, increasing the density of the Leaf Litter the more you place per block. Smelting any type of leaves block will create Leaf Litter, and it can also be used as fuel for smelting. It also comes with unique block sounds--we can't wait to trample through the leaves in Fall.



Short Dry Grass is one block high and generates in the desert and badlands biomes. Tall Dry Grass is also one block high, but aesthetically taller. It can be placed on sand, terracotta, and dirt blocks similarly to the dead bush. You can collect Short or Tall Dry Grass using shears or any tool with Silk Touch. Using bone meal on Short Dry Grass turns it into Tall Dry Grass. Sheep can eat it to regrow their wool, too.



Wildflowers are a new type of flower exclusive to birch and old growth birch forests as well as meadows. You can have up to four Wildflowers per one block, similar to other petals and flowers decorations. They can be crafted into yellow dye.



The Test and Test Instance blocks are technical blocks used in game tests, also being added to the game.



The Blue Egg is a variant of the egg which is only laid by the cold chicken variant, and spawns another cold chicken when hatched. The Brown Egg is the warm chicken's alternative.



Also being added to the game in 1.21.5 are fallen trees. These change the way that trees can appear throughout the game. Now, you may find Oak, Spruce, Birch, or

Sounds



New sounds being added to the game include dead bush blocks playing ambient sounds when placed on top of two blocks that are any color terracotta, sand, or red sand blocks in any biome. Those three blocks also have a chance of playing ambient sounds when surrounded by one of them at least three sides eight blocks away.



