Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26 March, 2025

Niall Horan To Release 'Heartbreak Weather' Expanded Edition For 5th Anniversary

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
791 entries in 30 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
565 entries in 29 charts
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
417 entries in 26 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
176 entries in 3 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
826 entries in 22 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
478 entries in 20 charts
Messy
Lola Young
268 entries in 24 charts
That's So True
Gracie Abrams
415 entries in 22 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1114 entries in 27 charts
All Of Me
John Legend
1064 entries in 29 charts
Happy
Pharrell Williams
1291 entries in 35 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
216 entries in 3 charts
The Emptiness Machine
Linkin Park
255 entries in 21 charts
Abracadabra
Lady Gaga
138 entries in 26 charts
Niall Horan To Release 'Heartbreak Weather' Expanded Edition For 5th Anniversary
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Niall Horan will celebrate the fifth anniversary of Heartbreak Weather, his acclaimed sophomore album, with an expanded edition, scheduled for digital release on March 28. The CD and two-disc deluxe vinyl editions will follow on August 15.

All versions will feature commemorative artwork and eight bonus tracks: studio versions of "Dress" and "Nothing," live recordings of "Small Talk" and "Dear Patience" (from Horan's 2020 livestreamed performance at London's Royal Albert Hall), "Put A Little Love on Me" (recorded at Vevo studios), an in-studio live recording of "No Judgement" and stripped-down versions of "Nice To Meet Ya" and "Black and White."

Containing two sea-blue and white splatter discs, the deluxe vinyl edition will feature the exclusive bonus track "Everywhere - Live On Tour," recorded during Horan's "THE SHOW" LIVE ON TOUR 2024. The textured gatefold jacket will feature raised lettering, a die-cut lightning bolt on the cover and raindrop inner gatefold. Heartbreak Weather era photos will be printed on the inner sleeves and a lyric book will be included. The deluxe vinyl edition will be available exclusively at Horan's official store. In addition, the original version of Heartbreak Weather will be available in a new pressing featuring baby blue vinyl and the new artwork.

Originally released on March 13, 2020, Heartbreak Weather debuted at No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums chart and Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. The first leg of Horan's North American tour was set to launch on April 20, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought touring to a halt. In November 2020, Horan played a show (without an audience) at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Streamed worldwide, all profits were shared by Niall's touring crew and the #WeNeedCrew relief fund, a hardship fund for the touring industry.
"The release date, which had been planned for months and months in advance, ended up being right as the pandemic started," Horan recalled in a recent social media post to his fans. "With all of that happening and in turn the tour being cancelled, it wasn't until last year that I finally got to see you all sing these songs back to me. The way it's become a fan favourite over these past few years has truly made me so happy."

"Heartbreak Weather' is nearly a concept album," Horan explained in 2020. "I wanted to write these songs from the start of a relationship through to the end - and from different sides - instead of every song being quite sad and all about me. Because when you go through a breakup, it's not sad all the time."

A near-lifelong songwriter who taught himself to play guitar as a kid in Ireland - and who names attending an Eagles concert at age four as a pivotal moment in shaping his sensibilities - Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. In 2017, he made his full-length solo debut with Flicker, a Platinum-certified and chart-topping album featuring the triple-Platinum single "Slow Hands." Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.'s Official Albums chart and Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. He joined NBC's The Voice" in 2023 and logged two consecutive wins as a coach with the victories of contestants Gina Miles and Huntley. His third album, The Show, was released in 2023 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales tally and also topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Holland and Belgium.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.7138410 secs // 4 () queries in 0.006324291229248 secs