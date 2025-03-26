Miley Cyrus To Release Pop Opera Film 'Something Beautiful'; Watch The New Trailer





In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the official announcement of her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, pop icon Miley Cyrus has dropped the first trailer for her accompanying film, described as a "one of a kind pop opera," the first of its kind for Cyrus. The film will include all 13 original tracks also featured on the album, which is set for release on May 30, 2025. It will hit theaters this June.The film of Something Beautiful is directed by Cyrus, alongside Jacob Bizenman and Rendan Walter. The trailer depicts the star in various locations, including a dance stage, a film set, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The film is a production of Columbia Records and Live Nation, alongside XYZ Films. It will be distributed in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing.The album art, captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album's bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.The new album follows her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, released in 2023. Last year, the star collaborated with other artists on a few single releases, including Doctor (Work It Out) with Pharrell Williams and II Most Wanted with Beyoncé.Fans can pre-order Something Beautiful now in multiple exclusive formats, including signed vinyl & CDs, limited-edition vinyl, and two special box sets packed with must-have collectibles. Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 210 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.



