Andrea Bocelli Unveils October & December 2025 US Tour Dates

Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Andrea Bocelli has announced his 2025 North American October and December tour dates. The new tour includes 13 shows in major cities across the nation, including Orlando, Atlanta, Greensboro, Dallas, Lexington, Hamilton, Boston, Detroit, Hartford, Miami, and Washington DC, as well as a return to the Madison Square Garden in New York City for two performances. A beloved holiday tradition for many, the Madison Square Garden performances will mark over 25-years of Bocelli performing at the iconic venue. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio.Tickets for Bocelli's new tour dates go on sale to the public Tuesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For all upcoming tour routing, please see dates listed below and visit here & here for more info.The tour will feature performances from Bocelli's extensive repertoire, including music in honor of the Holiday Season, with selections from his recent #1 album A Family Christmas as well as the Deluxe Edition, his uplifting solo album Believe, and a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.This tour is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. The Stifel pre-sale begins Tuesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. local time, alongside a special early on-sale for Citi cardholders, with access to pre-sale tickets here. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access on Wednesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time.Meanwhile, tickets for Andrea Bocelli's June tour are currently on sale. The tour will see Bocelli return to New Orleans, LA with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Houston with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, Denver with the Colorado Symphony, while also marking his first visit to Tulsa, OK with the Tulsa Symphony. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio.Tickets are also currently on sale for Bocelli's multi-night June event, A Weekend in Napa. The curated experience set in Napa Valley, will feature sunset performances, culinary offerings, winery visits, daily experiences throughout the Napa Valley, and more. Over the course of three days - Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 - Bocelli will invite his guests to experience Napa Valley to the fullest extent and enjoy a variety of offerings. On Friday, June 20, Andrea & Veronica Bocelli will host a limited-seating VIP dinner featuring special guest performers curated by the couple. Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 will feature Andrea Bocelli's famed performances featuring the Oakland Symphony during sunset at Charles Krug Winery.2024 was a landmark year for Andrea Bocelli's as it marked the 30th anniversary of his iconic career. Bocelli released a new Duets album, that went #1 on the Classical Music Charts and featured a variety of his most beloved collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, and Luciano Pavarotti, among others, as well as newly recorded tracks with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Karol G, and more. He also released a concert film directed by Sam Wrench, which chronicled his three-day July concert event in Italy. The film Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration is currently airing on PBS stations in all tour markets.As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has sold nearly 90 million records worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.ANDREA Bocelli Fall & Winter 2025 Tour Dates:Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center *With the Orlando Philharmonic OrchestraSaturday, October 11, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South ArenaSunday, October 12, 2025 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Arena *First time in Greensboro. With the Greensboro SymphonyThursday, December 4, 2025 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterSaturday, December 6, 2025 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *First performance in LexingtonSunday, December 7, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaTuesday, December 9, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Center *First performance in HamiltonThursday, December 11, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD GardenSaturday, December 13, 2025 - Hartford, CT - XL CenterSunday, December 14, 2025 - Washington DC - Capital One ArenaWednesday, December 17, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSGThursday, December 18, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSGSunday, December 21, 2025 - Miami, FL - Kaseya CenterANDREA BOCELLI June 2025 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale):Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *with Louisiana Philharmonic OrchestraThursday, June 12, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *with Houston Symphony OrchestraFriday, June 13, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterSunday, June 15, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *with Tulsa SymphonyTuesday, June 17, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *with Colorado Symphony Andrea Bocelli | A Weekend in Napa Dates (all tickets currently on sale):Friday, June 20, 2025 - Gala Dinner - Napa Valley, CASaturday, June 21, 2025 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CASunday, June 22, 2025 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA



