"A Minecraft Movie" (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Includes Songs Performed By: Jack Black, Benee, Dayglow, Dirty Honey & More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WaterTower Music is thrilled to announce the release of A Minecraft Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring an electrifying lineup of original songs and a dynamic score by Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer Mark Mothersbaugh, ahead of the theatrical release of "A Minecraft Movie" next week.Leading the soundtrack is the high-energy anthem "I Feel Alive," written and produced by Jack Black, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt. Jack Black delivers powerhouse lead vocals and Danielle Brooks backing him up, with Ronson on Bass, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on drums, Queen of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen on guitar and Roger Manning on synthesizer. The song made its debut on March 19, when Black premiered it live on Twitch, filming an impromptu music video in front of an audience of over 250,000 fans.Reflecting on the collaboration, Black shared, "It was a thrill to collaborate with legendary songwriters Ronson and Wyatt on the final song!"Ronson and Wyatt also praised Black's artistry, stating:"Jack Black possesses one of the greatest voices in all of modern recorded music. From Tenacious D's debut album to his matchless interpretation of 'Hanukkah O Hanukkah,' his voice electrifies the soul and the eardrums. When he first approached us at the Golden Globes in 2023, he told Andrew and I that he had been singing our song 'I'm Just Ken' in his head all day—the greatest compliment we could have received. Andrew and I had an incredible experience writing this song with him, and it's one we could have only created with this extraordinary man for this wonderful film. We hope you rock the f**k out to it."Beyond "I Feel Alive," Black contributes to three additional songs that capture key comedic moments in the film. "We had a blast peppering the movie with little musical nuggets throughout our journey," he explained. "Me and Jared (Hess) went back and forth about song ideas in the weeks prior to shooting, and I'd send him little voice memos. We'd laugh our butts off and shape them to fit perfectly in the film."The soundtrack also features:BENEE performing "Zero to Hero," written by Bret McKenzie. A longtime fan of both Minecraft and Black, BENEE expressed her excitement: "I'm so excited to be involved in this project. I've been a Minecrafter for years, as well as a huge fan of Jack Black. Working with Bret McKenzie has been amazing. He is a musical genius. We met a couple of years ago in New Zealand, and it's been awesome to finally collaborate with him. I can't wait to see the final version of the movie!"Multi-platinum artist Dayglow, a dedicated Minecraft fan, contributes the indie-pop track "Change Song." He shared, "Ever since I was 10, I've loved Minecraft. It's one of the most creativity-inspiring games ever, so to be a part of its legacy is so awesome. I'm so honored! I hope to inspire people to keep having fun and use their imagination."Rock band Dirty Honey's song " When I'm Gone " embodies Jason Momoa's character, Garett "The Garbage Man" Garrison. Lead singer Marc LaBelle, who has some history with Black working on the show "Drunk History," remarked: "To find out that our music would be featured in 'A Minecraft Movie'—alongside two of Hollywood's biggest rock 'n' roll ambassadors, Jack Black and Jason Momoa—is not only an exciting opportunity to introduce Dirty Honey to a whole new generation of fans, but also a full-circle moment for me and my time here in L.A."Rounding out the soundtrack is a score by the legendary Mark Mothersbaugh, who seamlessly blends original compositions with tasteful nods to the iconic music featured in Minecraft the game by C418. Mothersbaugh explained: "'A Minecraft Movie' presented a unique challenge in creating a score that balanced quirky characters with the intense action sequences. The music needed to capture the charm of the characters while also driving the high-energy moments. This required a thoughtful approach to ensure the score not only complemented the film's action but also added depth and emotional resonance, making it a vital part of the story."Enjoy The Ride Records will be releasing vinyl for A Minecraft Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) on Friday, April 4 at Noon ET at EnjoyTheRideRecords.com. Pressed on 2xLP limited edition colored vinyl, there will be seven exciting color variants that represent characters and themes from the film. It will be housed in a gatefold jacket, as well as a 12" x 12" double-sided full-color insert, featuring art from the film.A Minecraft Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available now on all digital platforms.A Minecraft Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:SONGS:1. I Feel Alive - Jack Black2. When I'm Gone ("A Minecraft Movie" Version) - Dirty Honey3. Change Song - Dayglow4. Zero to Hero - BENEE5. Could This Be Love? - Bret McKenzie6. Just Can't Get Enough (from "A Minecraft Movie") [Instrumental Verison] - Jamieson Shaw7. Steve's Lava Chicken - Jack Black8. Birthday Rap - Jack Black & Jason Momoa9. Ode to Dennis - Jack BlackSCORE BY MARK MOTHERSBAUGH:10. Minecraft (from "A Minecraft Movie")11. Mintage12. Midport Village13. Day to Night14. Steve in The Nether15. Chicken Fight Club16. I Need a Win, Man17. I'm Coming With / Minecraft18. Nitwit Crosses and Steve Finds / Minecraft19. Woodland Mansion Planning20. Steve vs. Malgosha21. Piglins Attack22. Heroic Henry / Minecraft23. Let's Go Fight Some Pigs24. Run from the Great Hog25. Back in The NetherFrom Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, "A Minecraft Movie," directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.The film also stars Emma Myers ("Wednesday"), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple"), Sebastian Hansen ("Just Mercy, "Lisey's Story"), with Jennifer Coolidge.Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn't just help you craft, it's essential to one's survival! Four misfits—Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.Oscar nominee Hess ("Ninety-Five Senses," "Nacho Libre") directed from a screenplay by Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer and Neil Widener & Gavin James and Chris Galletta, story by Allison Schroeder and Chris Bowman & Hubbel Palmer, based on the Minecraft video game. Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Ólafsson and Vu Bui produced, and Todd Hallowell, Jay Ashenfelter, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jon Spaihts executive produced.The director's creative team behind the camera includes BAFTA-nominated director of photography Enrique Chediak ("127 Hours," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"), Oscar-winning production designer Grant Major ("The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," "The Meg"), editor James Thomas ("Pokémon: Detective Pikachu", the "Borat" films), Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon ("The Jungle Book," "The Batman"), and costume designer Amanda Neale ("The Meg," "What We Do in the Shadows"). Casting is by Rachel Tenner. The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh ("Thor: Ragnarok," the "LEGO®" movies).Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Vertigo Entertainment/On The Roam/Mojang Studios Production, A Jared Hess Film, "A Minecraft Movie." The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China, and released only in theaters and IMAX® in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally beginning 2 April 2025.Mark Mothersbaugh is a Grammy and Emmy nominated composer, producer, designer and visual artist whose work has become part of the pop culture consciousness. He started his career as co-creator and front man for the seminal New Wave band DEVO. Their Brian Eno/David Bowie-produced debut album "Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo" went Gold and "Freedom of Choice" went Platinum. In recent years, he has transformed into an award-winning composer for film and television. His credits include a range of projects from Pee-Wee's Playhouse, The Royal Tenenbaums, Lords of Dogtown, Rushmore, Tiger King, In & Of Itself and Thor: Ragnarok. He's had particular success with animation on the Rugrats and Hotel Transylvania franchises, as well as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Willoughbys, The Croods: A New Age, The Lego Movies and The Mitchells vs the Machines.



