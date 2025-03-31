Lisa Maffia Marks 25 Years In Music With Special Anniversary Tour And New Music Preview

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lisa Maffia, The Queen
of UK Garage, is celebrating an incredible 25 years in music with a highly anticipated tour throughout 2025. Known for her groundbreaking role in So Solid Crew
and her lasting impact on the UK Garage movement, Lisa will embark on a special anniversary tour, hitting key cities in the UK and internationally.
The "25 Years of Lisa Maffia" tour will kick off in February and continue throughout the year, bringing Lisa's legendary sound to fans across the globe. The tour will feature a blend of live performances, intimate events, and exclusive experiences that celebrate Lisa's career and contributions to music. Alongside her most iconic tracks, Lisa will also preview new material, with a special announcement later in the year for an intimate performance debuting her latest music.
Tour Dates:
February
6th - Birmingham
7th - Minehead
8th - London
15th - Hayes
22nd - Dubai
28th - Skegness
March
29th - Colchester
30th - Newbury
April
5th - Maidstone
6th - Beckenham
12th - O2 London
16th-21st - Ghana
27th - Swindon
May
3rd - London
4th - Marbella
10th - Oxford & Birmingham
16th - Albania
24th - Nottingham
25th - Newport
26th - Maidstone
31st - London
June
12th - Liverpool
13th - Bognor Regis
15th - Barnet
20th - Ashford
21st - Hainaut & House & Garage Boat Party
27th - Bognor Regis
28th - London
July
5th - Coventry
6th - Beckenham
12th - Clapham Junction
18th - Bournemouth
19th - Northampton & Swindon
20th - Reading
August
1st - Uckfield
2nd - Ipswich & House & Garage Boat Party
9th - Garage Girls Brunch
10th - Bexleyheath
16th - Croydon & Windsor
17th - Bristol
24th - Colchester
29th - Hitchin
25th - Brighton
30th - London & Coulsdon
31st - Richmond
September
6th - Skegness
13th - Margate
20th - Minehead
27th - Tropicana Brunch
October
11th - Garage Girls Brunch
25th - House & Garage Boat Party
November
1st - Skegness
8th - RnB Brunch
22nd - Eltham & Stevenage
28th - Skegness
December
6th - UK Garage Brunch
Along with her anniversary tour, Lisa will unveil new music later in the year during an exclusive, intimate show. More details will be shared soon, as fans can look forward to hearing fresh material and experiencing Lisa's evolution as an artist.
Lisa Maffia
shares, "25 years is such an incredible milestone, and I feel so grateful for the journey so far. I'm excited to celebrate with my fans, who have been with me every step of the way. This tour is not just about looking back; it's about continuing the journey, and I can't wait to share some brand-new music with everyone soon!"
The "25 Years of Lisa Maffia" tour promises to be an unforgettable celebration of one of the most enduring and influential voices in UK music. With a career that helped define an era, Lisa remains a central figure in the UK Garage scene and beyond.
For more information on the tour and future music releases, stay connected to Lisa's official channels. A special announcement regarding the intimate performance featuring her new music will be coming later this year.
Lisa Maffia
is the Queen
of UK Garage. She is a multi-talented singer-songwriter, musician, fashion designer, model and presenter. A legend in her own right, she has accumulated various awards along the years including Mobo, Brit and Q. The multi-talented singer songwriter began her career as the only female member of the award winning collective So Solid Crew
in 1999. Throughout their time at the top, So Solid notched up five Top 20 hits including the platinum-selling single 21 Seconds which appeared on the just-as-popular album: They Don't Know. In 2003, Lisa signed a solo record deal where she achieved two top 10 singles, including the platinum selling All Over, resulting in her debut album First Lady reaching Gold status. After leaving her record label, she signed with Universal in 2007 and released Bad Girl (At Night) with Dave Spoon. The track reached number 4 in the UK Dance Charts. In 2017, Lisa returned to the UK Garage scene with Wah Gwarn. She also regularly tours the UK, Europe
and the world playing to thousands of fans. Some of her highlights have included; Glastonbury Festival, Boom Town Festival, Garage Nation Festival, Garage Nation Dubai, A Tour of Australia, Amnesia in Ibiza, Manchester Gay Pride, Ibiza Rocks, Wembley Arena
and the Red Bull Culture Clash
at London's 02 Arena. Aside from working on her long awaited second studio album, Lisa is also working with some of the UK's leading production companies on a whole host of television projects for 2025.