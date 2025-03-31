Lisa Maffia Marks 25 Years In Music With Special Anniversary Tour And New Music Preview





The "25 Years of Lisa Maffia" tour will kick off in February and continue throughout the year, bringing Lisa's legendary sound to fans across the globe. The tour will feature a blend of live performances, intimate events, and exclusive experiences that celebrate Lisa's career and contributions to music. Alongside her most iconic tracks, Lisa will also preview new material, with a special announcement later in the year for an intimate performance debuting her latest music.



Tour Dates:

February

6th - Birmingham

7th - Minehead

8th - London

15th - Hayes

22nd - Dubai

28th - Skegness



March

29th - Colchester

30th - Newbury



April

5th - Maidstone

6th - Beckenham

12th - O2 London

16th-21st - Ghana

27th - Swindon



May

3rd - London

4th - Marbella

10th - Oxford & Birmingham

16th - Albania

24th - Nottingham

25th - Newport

26th - Maidstone

31st - London



June

12th - Liverpool

13th - Bognor Regis

15th - Barnet

20th - Ashford

21st - Hainaut & House & Garage Boat Party

27th - Bognor Regis

28th - London



July

5th - Coventry

6th - Beckenham

12th - Clapham Junction

18th - Bournemouth

19th - Northampton & Swindon

20th - Reading



August

1st - Uckfield

2nd - Ipswich & House & Garage Boat Party

9th - Garage Girls Brunch

10th - Bexleyheath

16th - Croydon & Windsor

17th - Bristol

24th - Colchester

29th - Hitchin

25th - Brighton

30th - London & Coulsdon

31st - Richmond



September

6th - Skegness

13th - Margate

20th - Minehead

27th - Tropicana Brunch



October

11th - Garage Girls Brunch

25th - House & Garage Boat Party



November

1st - Skegness

8th - RnB Brunch

22nd - Eltham & Stevenage

28th - Skegness



December

6th - UK Garage Brunch



Along with her anniversary tour, Lisa will unveil new music later in the year during an exclusive, intimate show. More details will be shared soon, as fans can look forward to hearing fresh material and experiencing Lisa's evolution as an artist.







The "25 Years of Lisa Maffia" tour promises to be an unforgettable celebration of one of the most enduring and influential voices in UK music. With a career that helped define an era, Lisa remains a central figure in the UK Garage scene and beyond.



For more information on the tour and future music releases, stay connected to Lisa's official channels. A special announcement regarding the intimate performance featuring her new music will be coming later this year.



