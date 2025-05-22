Chance The Rapper Premieres New Song "Space And Time" From His Project Star Line On The Voice Season Finale





Chance's evolving body of work continues to bridge music, storytelling, fashion and cultural commentary in unexpected and impactful ways. Chance recently appeared at the 2025 MET Gala wearing Verasce and paying tribute to a lineage of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy-winning artist and independent innovator Chance the Rapper returned to The Voice stage to debut a brand-new song titled "Space and Time" during the hit show's season finale. The performance introduced audiences to one of the most personal and reflective tracks from Chance's forthcoming Star Line project. On "Space and Time," Chance explores themes of growth, memory, love, and identity, offering a lyrical meditation on who we become over time and what it means to be truly seen.The appearance follows the recent launch of Chance's partnership with Airbnb, where he's introduced a multisensory experience as part of the company's new Airbnb Originals series. Building on his Writings on the Wall sessions, the experience - now available to book in Los Angeles - invites guests into an immersive world centered around unreleased music and visuals from the Star Line project. Additional dates and cities are expected later this year. For more information on the Airbnb experience, please visit: https://www.airbnb.com/experiences/6100248Chance's evolving body of work continues to bridge music, storytelling, fashion and cultural commentary in unexpected and impactful ways. Chance recently appeared at the 2025 MET Gala wearing Verasce and paying tribute to a lineage of Black artistry that transcended genre, generation and geography. Read more about Chance and his look in an interview with Essence.



