Aysanabee Releases New Single "Home" Out Now





The energy of Edge of the Earth, Aysanabee's sophomore album, is sourced in a fundamental question: "Am I ready to take a leap of faith and have I learned enough to find my way?"

"Every song on this record offers a window into very transitional moments in my life," says Aysanabee. "Over the last few years I was faced with decisions that often took me inwards and made me question the core of my creativity. Oftentimes these decisions would take me to the edge of an unknown and leave me wondering if I was ready. I can't say I was ready, but I can tell you how it felt, and it is in these songs."



Edge of the Earth is an ambitious, transitional project, one that further develops Aysanabee's sound and explores the nature of change and its impact on his life, relationships and perspective. In title and theme, the album is situated on the dividing lines drawn by decisions and choices made in critical moments. In "Home" and as a whole, Aysanabee pivots around points of no return, irrevocable breaks after which life will never be the same.



A searching, searing work from an artist whose rise to the mainstream has included historic firsts - JUNO Awards, radio charting and more - Edge of the Earth is a resolute statement about what it takes to follow a dream. In Aysanabee's own words, "To reach a dream, any dream, takes will, sacrifice and reflection. Each of these songs connects with at least one of these themes." These are elemental truths we must face in pursuit of and in answer to our calling, whatever it may be.



Following festival season, which includes opening for Blue Rodeo at their annual summer highlight at Budweiser Stage, Aysanabee's first headline tour will pick up across western Canada this fall. Indigenous artists are invited to share the stage with Aysanabee at each stop along the way. Apply here by June 20, 2025.



UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/23 Sunderland, ON - Sunderland Memorial

5/30 Toronto, ON - Sankofa Square, Kamamooshkaming Sagiiwehwining (Free)

6/21 Chilanko Forks, BC - Tŝideldel Movable Feast

07/09 Samuelsberg, NO - Riddu Riddu

08/02-04 Canmore AB - Canmore

08/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage w/

09/19-20 Oshawa, ON - Convergence

10/10 Nuremberg, DE - Nürnberg Pop Festival

11/08 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

11/11 Lake Country, BC - Creekside Theatre

11/15 Victoria, BC - Wicket Concert Hall

11/17 Campbell River, BC - Tidemark Theatre

11/19 Vernon, BC - The Vernon Towne Theatre

11/20 Banff, AB - Jenny Belzberg Theatre

11/22 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol

11/24 Regina, SK - The Exchange

11/25 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

12/14 Gatineau, QC - Cabaret La Basoche

More tour dates to be announced.



On his sophomore album Edge of the Earth (June 20, 2025, via Ishkōdé Records), Aysanabee embarks on a transformative journey of will, sacrifice, and self-discovery. Following the deeply personal narratives of Watin and the introspective exploration of Here and Now, Edge of the Earth expands his sonic horizons, blending his signature fingerstyle guitar with lush, cinematic soundscapes.



The album's title track, released in January, 2025 ahead of his first headline tour, encapsulates the theme of movement both physical and emotional, leaving behind burdens and embracing an uncharted future. Subsequent singles, "Without You," a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather and "The Way We're Born," a meditation on identity and resilience, offer a glimpse into the album's emotional depth and sonic ambition. Newest single "Home," continues to reveal the project's sonic template and sense of moving beyond the point of no return.



"Every song on this record offers a window into very transitional moments in my life. Over the last few years I was faced with decisions that often took me inwards and made me question the core of my creativity, "What drives me to make art and how much would I be willing to sacrifice for it?" I mulled over calling the record "

