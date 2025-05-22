Michael Buble To Headline City Of Hope's 2025 Music, Film, And Entertainment Industry Spirit Of Life Gala Honoring Warner Records' Tom Corson





The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States-and ranked among the nation's top 5 cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report-City of Hope will bring the beat of hope to the Pacific Design Center on October 15, 2025, as its Spirit of Life Gala unites leaders from across the music, film and entertainment industries for a night of purpose, performance and progress. GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Bublé will headline the event, helping to honor Tom Corson, co-chairman and COO of Warner Records, as the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group's 2025 Spirit of Life honoree.Backed by decades of collaboration between City of Hope and the entire music industry, the event promises more than just a spectacular performance. It represents a movement - one that's accelerating cancer research, expanding access to care, and helping young survivors reclaim their rhythm after treatment."Like so many people, my family has been personally affected by cancer, and I know how important it is to have hope — and real answers," said Bublé. "City of Hope is doing the work that changes lives, and I am thrilled to be part of this night honoring Tom and supporting the incredibly important groundbreaking work of this wonderful cause."Each year, more than 89,000 adolescents and young adults are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. Many face long-term complications — from fertility concerns to anxiety and depression — long after their treatment ends. City of Hope's AYA (Adolescent and Young Adult) Cancer Program, supported by philanthropy, delivers personalized care plans, reproductive health support, mental health services and peer programming across the country.This year's Spirit of Life campaign also supports City of Hope's Cherng Family Center for Integrative Oncology, which provides evidence-based therapies like nutrition, acupuncture, and mind-body medicine to improve outcomes and ease side effects during and after treatment."This is about making a difference that lasts," said Tom Corson, the 2025 Spirit of Life honoree. "Cancer has touched all of our lives. What City of Hope is doing — fast-tracking research, delivering leading-edge care, and supporting survivors beyond the hospital — is nothing short of extraordinary. I'm proud to stand with this community to help move it forward." National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S., City of Hope conducts more than 730 clinical trials each year and has performed over 20,000 bone marrow and stem cell transplants. Its unique bench-to-bedside model brings lab discoveries to patients significantly faster than the industry average.Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope, emphasized the power of partnership: "Every time the music community comes together for this cause, we gain momentum. Philanthropy is what makes our pace possible — it fuels the discoveries, the access, the healing. And it sends a powerful message to every person facing cancer: you're not alone."The music industry's relationship with City of Hope spans five decades, beginning with Mo Ostin in 1973 and echoed today by the continued support of Warner Records and the broader artistic community. That legacy will be on full display October 15 — with music, memories, and a united commitment to outpace cancer with bold science and unwavering heart."Aside from the GRAMMYs, there are very few nights when the entire music industry gathers in one place — and this is one of them," said Alissa Pollack, executive vice president of global music marketing at iHeartMedia and president of City of Hope's MFEI board. "But unlike an awards show, this night is about something bigger than all of us: saving lives. I'm incredibly grateful to Tom Corson and Michael Bublé for using their platforms to support City of Hope's mission. Their leadership makes this moment possible — and meaningful.""There's nothing more powerful than this industry using its influence to help save lives," said Evan Lamberg, president of Universal Music Publishing Group North America and chair of City of Hope's MFEI board. "What makes the Spirit of Life Celebration so special is that it reminds us why we do this — not just to make music, but to make an impact. Supporting City of Hope means we're helping push forward the research, care and compassion that cancer patients urgently need."The Spirit of Life campaign is an annual movement that galvanizes the entertainment industry to raise critical funds for City of Hope's research and treatment efforts. For more information about the Spirit of Life campaign or to get involved, please contact [email protected]



