Stream Barker's New Single 'My Heartbeat,' Now





Following tracks like 'WTF' and 'Space,' BARKER's newest single, 'My Heartbeat,' upholds the distinct sound that has become his signature; with its groove-heavy soundscape, the track offers a high-impact, vibrant listening experience, designed in a way that captures his vision all whilst highlighting the forward-thinking approach behind his work.



Steadied by a pounding beat, the track unfolds in a precise and considered way, revealing a unique arrangement as lively details, dynamic percussion, and synth pads join the mix. As a crisp male vocal line layers in over the instrumental, the track moves forward with expansive energy, evolving with the addition of jazzy chordal motifs, uplifting melodies, risers, and a grooving low-end. The result is a funky yet sophisticated production that once again sees BARKER offer listeners an engaging journey, one suited for both the dancefloors of his DJ sets and the playlists of House lovers worldwide.



A Producer and DJ who remains motivated, BARKER is continuing to release music where listeners can experience his signature style and immerse themselves in a world of refreshing energy. As he puts forward 'My Heartbeat,' he further aligns himself with the list of Artists to watch out for within the genre today, presenting a track that builds on his creativity and reaffirms the exciting direction his journey is heading.



With determination on his side, BARKER is paving a path that will no doubt lead to more unique music, whether through his studio output or from behind the decks, so be sure to stay tuned and follow him across social media for the latest updates and news. Listen and Buy 'My Heartbeat' now:



https://www.beatport.com/release/my-heartbeat/5055311

https://www.instagram.com/barkersounds/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7DxRTy0KPVfY36OlS1F67W?si=m8IZBkN7T2SRuM9aGz6vkg

https://www.beatport.com/artist/barker-us/1159522

https://www.instagram.com/londonsoundacademy

https://londonsoundacademy.com/

