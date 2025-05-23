Peter Doran Returns With Groundbreaking Album 'All The World Is Running On A Mystic Code'





open.spotify.com/artist/7qG3Idm5VH8qGnIYpSqnGL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After over two decades of honing his craft and captivating audiences with his deeply emotive music, Peter Doran returns with his most powerful and reflective work to date, All the World is Running on a Mystic Code. This evocative new album blends elements of folk, alternative, and experimental soundscapes, showcasing Doran's impeccable songwriting and boundless creativity.All the World is Running on a Mystic Code, was recorded at Oldtown Recording Studio in County Westmeath, Ireland, with additional sessions in Kildare and Vienna. Doran produced all of the tracks, except for "Clockwork," which was co-produced by Nicky Brennan. Mastered by Kim Rosen (Bonnie Raitt, Aimee Mann), this album marks a new pinnacle in Doran's illustrious career.A standout track, "Clockwork", is a deeply personal reflection on Doran's experience navigating a pivotal moment in his life—waiting for news on his wife Therese's prenatal ultrasound during the COVID-19 pandemic. With striking imagery, the song vividly captures the poignant, emotional journey through the streets of Mullingar, Doran's hometown, and his exploration of both inner turmoil and outer landscapes. The song's chorus—"you're nervous at the other side of town, but our fortunes are changing"—speaks to the uncertainty and eventual transformation of his life.The album's lead single, " Never Say Goodbye ", is accompanied by a cinematic Josh Wagner-directed music video that captures the maritime themes and seafaring folklore woven throughout the track. The song's haunting final line, "God Bless The Now And Evermore," echoes sentiments of resilience and the timeless power of song.A lifelong love of music has informed Peter Doran's evolution as an artist. From growing up immersed in the sounds of Pink Floyd, Genesis, and Queen, to being shaped by local musical mentors in Mullingar—including the legendary Jimmy Broder—Doran has continuously drawn from a rich well of influences. His collaboration with Broder on, All the World is Running on a Mystic Code, has resulted in some of the album's most dynamic and innovative tracks, such as the experimental "Steamboat Captain" and the moving "Marguerite," which addresses a historical tragedy in Doran's local community.The album also includes contributions from Doran's frequent collaborators, including Picture This guitarist Nicky Brennan, Hozier's drummer Fiachra Kinder, and cellist Gerard Toal, among others. The seamless blending of various musical voices creates a tapestry of sound that elevates, All the World is Running on a Mystic Code, into a work of both artistic brilliance and accessibility.In addition to the album, Doran has partnered with local filmmaker Conor English to create a 16-minute film that will accompany the album, featuring performances of tracks such as "Mystic Code", "The Lover's Wheel", and "Out in the Wild", all shot in the beautiful Westmeath countryside and surrounding locations. This film will offer fans a deeper, more immersive experience into the themes of the album. Peter Doran's, All the World is Running on a Mystic Code, is an album of cosmic depth, meditative beauty, and stark contrasts. With a profound connection to nature and a deep understanding of human emotion, it is a reflection on life's most meaningful moments—those of love, loss, hope, and the ever-present search for meaning in a world full of contradictions.All the World is Running on a Mystic Code, is set to be one of the most significant releases of 2025. Peter Doran is an Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and composer known for his emotionally charged music that spans genres including folk, alternative, and experimental. With a career that spans over two decades and six studio albums, Peter has earned a devoted following for his deeply introspective songwriting, evocative lyrics, and distinctive sound. He has toured extensively across Ireland, Britain, and Europe, and his music continues to resonate with fans around the world.www.facebook.com/peterdoranmusicwww.instagram.com/peterdoranopen.spotify.com/artist/7qG3Idm5VH8qGnIYpSqnGL



