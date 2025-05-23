Ron Brunk Premieres New Music Video 'Feel The Sunlight'





In Ron Brunk's universe, the sun is always shining, no matter what. What makes his resilience so admirable is the life journey that forged it: a near-impossible, gloriously twisted adventure chock-full of tragedies and triumphs. Everyone faces adversities and strange turns without a roadmap, but few—if any—can match Brunk's larger-than-life experiences. Numerous unexplainable and debilitating health scares, the brutal loss of his best friend to an unsolved murder, assorted pistol-waving adventures, drunken debauchery, and more barely scratch the surface. Yet, Brunk's artistry is defined not just by what he's lived through, but by his boundless creative potential and untamable curiosity. His bottomless well of inspiration draws effortlessly from the core of the human experience, never repeating itself. Some songs arrive to him in dreams and flow out in minutes, spanning everything from tongue-in-cheek slices of life to profound meditations on the universe and the spiritual force that guides it. And with new music perpetually on the horizon, Brunk continues doing what he does best—pushing the dark clouds away one spectacular, stirring insight at a time.

It takes a special kind of soul to transform deep-seated anger, bitterness, and angst into not just joy, but childlike ebullience and wonder. For Brunk, embracing positivity is a conscious decision, an opportunity to become the ray of sunshine he's always aspired to be. He's holding a magnifying glass to the world, sleuthing for the good hidden in plain sight. "Feel the Sunlight" is one piece of that mission—an open, indisputable invitation to "turn our face towards the sun," and stop taking life so seriously. The track sizzles with nostalgic, sun-kissed warmth; laid-back guitar strums, floaty keyboard textures, and relaxed percussion weave a decadent melody that captures the contentment of a day completely free from worry. Fans of the warm-and-fuzzy, summertime vibrations of The Mamas and the Papas, post-Brian Wilson Beach Boys, Johnny Nash, or Jimmy Cliff, will be whisked away by Brunk's anthem, for the beach, the meadow, or anywhere one finds themselves under open skies. From this point on, there's no more time to waste on dark distractions. Why? Because, as Brunk reassures, "everything is alright, whenever we're together."

The sun isn't the only thing shining in the "Feel the Sunlight" music video. Brunk's vibrant personality radiates through every frame, whether he's grooving as a white-shrouded angel or a dark-suited background singer. The homespun, no-frills concept is quintessentially Ron Brunk—a bucket of lighthearted goofiness poured straight onto audiences' heads. It's almost impossible to feel down when he dances in the sunlight, sporting funky sunglasses, inviting audiences to share his cosmic vib-er-ations and step out from under the shade. The humor hits the perfect note of ridiculousness, offering joy and simplicity exactly where they're needed most. With a natural motivator like Brunk at the helm—eager to coax a smile from even the most stoic of fans, it couldn't be more obvious that true sunshine comes from within. Practically glowing with exuberance, he's a prime example of how choosing the sunny side of life can change everything, even when darkness creeps.




