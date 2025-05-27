Blake Smeltz Unveils Upbeat New Single 'Nicotine Daydream'





Tracing the story of a first love tied tightly to youth and rebellion, "Nicotine Daydream," is a song about associating your first love with the feeling of Nicotine. It captures imagery of blaring Springsteen on the radio, windows down, with nowhere to be but everywhere to go. As the years pass, a chance encounter stirs up old emotions, offering a sharp, relatable look at how certain moments stay with us forever.



Anchored by lines like, "Nicotine daydream at 18 here we go again / It's been a couple years now since I last seen her face / ran into her the other day / and it gave my heart a race," the track leans into the sweetness and sting of growing up, growing apart, and remembering who we once were.



With a sound that echoes influences like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, and Gavin Adcock, Smeltz pairs vivid storytelling with his signature raspy vocals, once again proving his knack for crafting songs that feel both personal and universal.



Nicotine Daydream is a song about associating your first love with the feeling of nicotine. It's an upbeat song about growing up and growing apart, another perspective on a failed relationship. Everyone has one thing that reminds them of something they had in the past." - Singer-Songwriter



Produced by







Inspired by country legends like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, and Jason Aldean,



Outside of music, his passions for motorcycle rides, racecars, and life on the open road fuel his adventurous spirit and inspire his creative process. Rooted in the stillness of nature and the beauty of God's creation, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country artist Blake Smeltz releases his bittersweet, energetic new single, "Nicotine Daydream," capturing the rush of young love and the memories that linger long after it fades.Tracing the story of a first love tied tightly to youth and rebellion, "Nicotine Daydream," is a song about associating your first love with the feeling of Nicotine. It captures imagery of blaring Springsteen on the radio, windows down, with nowhere to be but everywhere to go. As the years pass, a chance encounter stirs up old emotions, offering a sharp, relatable look at how certain moments stay with us forever.Anchored by lines like, "Nicotine daydream at 18 here we go again / It's been a couple years now since I last seen her face / ran into her the other day / and it gave my heart a race," the track leans into the sweetness and sting of growing up, growing apart, and remembering who we once were.With a sound that echoes influences like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, and Gavin Adcock, Smeltz pairs vivid storytelling with his signature raspy vocals, once again proving his knack for crafting songs that feel both personal and universal.Nicotine Daydream is a song about associating your first love with the feeling of nicotine. It's an upbeat song about growing up and growing apart, another perspective on a failed relationship. Everyone has one thing that reminds them of something they had in the past." - Singer-Songwriter Blake SmeltzProduced by Charlotte Avenue Entertainment, David Flint and William Gawley, "Nicotine Daydream" is the latest preview from Smeltz's forthcoming album, Heartbreak Highway, set for release this July. With this track, Smeltz continues to build on the emotional honesty and sonic grit that are quickly becoming his trademarks in today's country scene. Blake Smeltz, a native of Evington, Virginia, has always felt a deep connection to nature, a bond that resonates throughout his music. A self-taught artist who wears his heart on his sleeve, Blake merges sharp songwriting with captivating storytelling to craft songs that are both authentic and engaging. His raspy voice and tenderhearted approach allow him to forge meaningful connections with listeners, drawing them into his world.Inspired by country legends like Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, and Jason Aldean, Blake seamlessly navigates genres, blending elements of country-rock, singer-songwriter, and everything in between. In 2023, he debuted with Demos From the 434, a project that ignited his passion for music and set him on a promising path in country music. Blake's artistry is a unique blend of Zach Bryan's introspective lyrics and Luke Combs' soulful style, enriched by his own powerful voice and heartfelt storytelling.Outside of music, his passions for motorcycle rides, racecars, and life on the open road fuel his adventurous spirit and inspire his creative process. Rooted in the stillness of nature and the beauty of God's creation, Blake channels these experiences into lyrics that resonate deeply with his audience. With his passion for music and a life lived boldly, Blake Smeltz is poised to take country music to exciting new horizons.



