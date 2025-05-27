Feid Opens Up And Channels Old School Rap Energy Through Artistic Versatility In New Single "Ando Xxil"





Feid continues to cement himself as a key figure in the global music industry. With over 28 billion streams, he is the ninth most-streamed Latin artist in Spotify history. He continues to bring his music to some of the biggest stages in the world, with confirmed performances for Governors Ball Festival in New York on June 7, T-Pain's Wisconsin Fest on June 14, and the acclaimed Japanese Summer Sonic 2025 festival in Tokyo on August 17 of this year. His inclusion within the event lineup, sharing a space with some of the world's most renowned figures, emphasizes the importance, impact, and relevance of Latin artists on the world's most important and visible stages. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY-nominated artist, Feid presents his newest single, "ANDO XXIL." Self-written and produced by Feid, the singer-songwriter and producer transports listeners into his current creative moment. The song is driven by its powerful bassline, similar to the sounds of 90s and 2000s rap that Feid grew up listening to and has molded him into the creative that he is today. By using hip-hop-inspired structures and raw language, Feid has created a portrait that showcases his ability to create atmospheres where classic and contemporary elements can coexist naturally, allowing vulnerability to lead at the forefront of its sound. "ANDO XXIL" is now available on all digital platforms.The single is accompanied by a music video filled with early 2000s aesthetics and featuring skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Produced by Sunny Side Up Ideas and Stonefire, the video showcases how Feid has maintained his authenticity by jumping from clips of him and the iconic skateboarder playing video games and eating cereal, to hanging out with his crew in Italy. Throughout the video, Feid shares the screen with an icon while simultaneously enjoying his time abroad with his day one crew, staying lowkey and true to his roots."ANDO XXILL" serves as Feid's own personal sounding board, as his lyrics are charged with introspection, layered with cultural references, and sprinkled with street slang. More than a song, the single serves as his own declaration of internal clarity and discipline. Lines like "No tengo mosa, tengo musa" and "Haciendo barras en el gym y en el estudio" reveal how his daily routine, his environment, and his artistic purpose are ingrained into his creative process.Since the beginning of this year, Feid has dropped several hints on his next project, accompanied by coffee parties in Berlin, Lisboa, Vienna, Mílan, Madrid, and more. These intentionally intimate events reflect his deep connection with his fans and his ability to create unforgettable moments, where his fans can experience a first look at what's to come from Feid. His most recent event in the artsy neighborhood of Wynwood in Miami, painted what was expected of this new era, hundreds of fans filling the space with many more waiting outside the venue, hoping for a peek at the artist and his music. "ANDO XXIL" is not the entrance to a new chapter, but the nucleus of Feid's creative vision, he is building verse by verse: direct, authentic, and completely his own.Feid continues to cement himself as a key figure in the global music industry. With over 28 billion streams, he is the ninth most-streamed Latin artist in Spotify history. He continues to bring his music to some of the biggest stages in the world, with confirmed performances for Governors Ball Festival in New York on June 7, T-Pain's Wisconsin Fest on June 14, and the acclaimed Japanese Summer Sonic 2025 festival in Tokyo on August 17 of this year. His inclusion within the event lineup, sharing a space with some of the world's most renowned figures, emphasizes the importance, impact, and relevance of Latin artists on the world's most important and visible stages.



