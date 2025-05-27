Conan Gray Surprises Fans With New Album Announcement Wishbone Arriving August 15, 2025







"It felt like the music was reminding me who I am, at an experimental time in my twenties where "who i am" had no definition at all." Conan continues, "I played the songs to the very first person I'd ever made music with, Dan Nigro, and I quietly began to record. I didn't know why I was recording, I just was. I didn't know what story I was telling, I was just living in it. Slowly I started to see myself in full picture. The slivers of myself I'd always been, but never faced. The songs I'd always been writing, but never singing. Before I knew it I was surrounded by an album. That album is Wishbone."



Much like his first two albums, Conan wrote all the songs on Wishbone from his bedroom, and has reunited with Grammy Award winning longtime collaborator Dan Nigro as executive producer. Nigro previously produced Conan's debut EP Sunset Season in 2018, as well as Gray's first two albums, Kid Krow (2020) and Superache (2022). In addition, Conan worked with Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers), Noah Conrad, Luka Kloser and Elvira as producers on Wishbone.

Wishbone Tracklisting:

1. Actor

2. This Song

3. Vodka Cranberry

4. Romeo

5. My World

6. Class Clown

7. Nauseous

8. Caramel

9. Connell

10. Sunset Tower

11. Eleven Eleven

12. Care



Nobody has tapped into the thoughts and feelings of this era quite like Conan Gray has. The Texas native has transformed into the Gen Z singer-songwriter by never losing sight of where he came from, still writing songs in his bedroom, hand-drawing his art, and designing a world without comparison. 2020 saw him leave an indelible imprint on popular culture with his full-length debut LP, Kid Krow. Produced by longtime collaborator and GRAMMY® Award winner Dan Nigro, it bowed at #5 on the Billboard 200, went Platinum, and yielded a series of signature smashes, including the 4x-Platinum "Heather," 3x-Platinum "Maniac," and Gold-Certified "Comfort Crowd," "The Story," "Wish You Were Sober," and "The Cut That Always Bleeds." Among these staples, he entered rarified air with "Heather," becoming "one of a handful of songs with 2 billion streams penned by one writer (Conan)." With 12 billion total streams to date, Conan returned to the top of the charts with Superache [2022] and Found Heaven[2024]. Moreover, he has incited the applause of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vogue, GQ, V Man, PAPER, The FADER, Billboard, and NPR in addition to performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, TODAY, and more. He has taken flight as an arena headliner, selling out hallowed venues such as Madison Square Garden. A fixture at events like the Met Gala, Conan's just as uncompromisingly influential as a style icon, embracing a fashion-forward aesthetic like no other. Beyond thriving as a songwriter, he serves as the core creative director, shaping every layer of his vision down to creating cover art and co-directing music videos. He turns the page on his next chapter in 2025 with his fourth full-length album, Wishbone [Republic Records], beginning with the single "This Song."




