Daniel Tashian Wins A 2025 BMI Pop Award As Co-Writer And Co-Producer For Jonas Brothers' "Waffle House"

In 2025, Tashian has already co-produced former New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Daniel Tashian has made his mark as one of the most sought-after writers and producers in music, collaborating with everyone from Kacey Musgraves (GRAMMY Album Of The Year winner / 'Golden Hour') to legendary artists including Burt Bacharach and Ringo Starr. Earlier this month at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards, held at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, CA, he earned an award for his work as a co-writer and co-producer of the Jonas Brothers' " Waffle House " (2023)."It was an honor to be among only a few Nashville folks at the BMI Pop Awards this year, and I wouldn't have been there were it not for Jon Bellion, Ido Zmishlany, Gregory Hein, Johnny Simpson, Pete Nappi and the Jonas Brothers," says Tashian. "It's lovely to be recognized by the community and I don't take it lightly. Thank you, BMI, for looking after my songs."Listen to "Waffle House," here:Reaching Billboard's Hot 100 chart, " Waffle House " was the result of a powerhouse collaboration of top songwriters including Tashian, the Jonas Brothers, Ido Zmishlany, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, Peter Anthony Nappi, Jon Bellion, Johnny Simpson, Gregory Aldae Hein and Jason A. Cornet.Tashian's " Waffle House " collaboration is just one of many standout music projects he's had his hand in over the past few years. In 2024, he produced GRAMMY-nominated albums 'Deeper Well' (Kacey Musgraves) and 'Polaroid Lovers' (Sarah Jarosz), country artist Brittney Spencer's critically acclaimed debut album 'My Stupid Life,' Rainbow Kitten Surprise's 'Love Hate Music Box,' Leon Bridges' 'Leon' and more.In 2025, Tashian has already co-produced former Beatles member and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ringo Starr's 'Look Up' (1.10) album and Teddy Swims' song " Northern Lights " (1.24), and even released a new kid-friendly album called 'Family Vacation,' a collaboration with his daughters Matilda and Tinkerbell. For more information on Tashian, visit shorefire.com/roster/daniel-tashian.



