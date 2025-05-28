Delnora Brings 'The Sound Of Small Town America' To Vicksburg This Saturday





Delnora brings her considerable talent and industry experience to this celebration of small-town musical heritage. Currently enjoying a Top 5 hit with her Christian Country hit duet "Peacemaker" with Chris Golden (son of Oak Ridge Boys member



"Growing up in a small town in the mountains of West Virginia, I always dreamed of performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage," says Delnora. "Being blessed to achieve that dream makes it even more meaningful to help pay it forward with events like this. Small towns have always been the heartbeat of American music, and I'm honored to help showcase these talented young performers and potentially open doors to opportunities that could launch their careers."



The evening will feature Delnora performing alongside Christian country chart-topper Steve Bridgmon, American Idol's Zachariah Smith and more TBA. Event organizers say what makes this event particularly special is the mentorship opportunity for young local performers, who will be filmed for a televised talent competition with the winner receiving the chance to perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN.



Event Details:

- Date: THIS SATURDAY, May 31, 2025

- Venue: Vicksburg City Auditorium, 901 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, MS 39183

- Time:

- Admission: $10, tickets available at the door



Delnora is an award-winning Christian country artist known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt performances. She has garnered multiple inspirational Christian



For more information about Delnora and upcoming performances, visit her official social media channels or https://www.delnora.com/. Delnora is available for Zoom/phone interviews on Wednesday, May 28th and in person interviews on Friday, May 30th in Mississippi. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping, award-winning Christian country artist Delnora will headline "The Sound of Small Town America," a special concert event at Vicksburg City Auditorium in Vicksburg, MS THIS SATURDAY, May 31, 2025. The event, co-sponsored by the City of Vicksburg, will showcase exceptional musical talent while providing a unique opportunity for local performers.Delnora brings her considerable talent and industry experience to this celebration of small-town musical heritage. Currently enjoying a Top 5 hit with her Christian Country hit duet "Peacemaker" with Chris Golden (son of Oak Ridge Boys member William Lee Golden), Delnora's impressive career includes multiple Inspirational Christian Music Association (ICMA) awards and several number one songs as both a performer and songwriter. She has shared stages with country music greats including Craig Morgan, Carl Jackson, Marty Stuart, and numerous other renowned artists."Growing up in a small town in the mountains of West Virginia, I always dreamed of performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage," says Delnora. "Being blessed to achieve that dream makes it even more meaningful to help pay it forward with events like this. Small towns have always been the heartbeat of American music, and I'm honored to help showcase these talented young performers and potentially open doors to opportunities that could launch their careers."The evening will feature Delnora performing alongside Christian country chart-topper Steve Bridgmon, American Idol's Zachariah Smith and more TBA. Event organizers say what makes this event particularly special is the mentorship opportunity for young local performers, who will be filmed for a televised talent competition with the winner receiving the chance to perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN.Event Details:- Date: THIS SATURDAY, May 31, 2025- Venue: Vicksburg City Auditorium, 901 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, MS 39183- Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM, Concert begins at 6:00 PM- Admission: $10, tickets available at the doorDelnora is an award-winning Christian country artist known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt performances. She has garnered multiple inspirational Christian Music Association awards and chart-topping hits throughout her career. Delnora has performed with numerous country and gospel greats including Craig Morgan, Carl Jackson, and Marty Stuart. Her duet "Peacemaker" with Chris Golden is currently in the Top 5 on the Christian Country charts.For more information about Delnora and upcoming performances, visit her official social media channels or https://www.delnora.com/. Delnora is available for Zoom/phone interviews on Wednesday, May 28th and in person interviews on Friday, May 30th in Mississippi.



