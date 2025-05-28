MØ To Embark On 'Plæygirl' World Tour Following Release Of Fourth Studio Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following the release of her fourth studio album 'Plæygirl' via RCA/Sony earlier this month, MØ has announced Phase 1 of the 'Plæygirl' World Tour commencing this Autumn across the UK and Europe.
MØ debuted her brand-new 'Plæygirl' live show in London in January and followed this with sold-out dates in Europe
and the US. The 'dance party' has seen MØ capture the hedonistic pleasures of early-2010s club culture with a Nordic twist, featuring curated guests and DJs alongside a live set from MØ.
As she herself says, it's "a little club, a little punk, a little chaos, and a whole lot of new songs". She has just announced new tour dates beginning this Autumn and continuing into Spring
2026 with shows across the UK and Europe. Tickets are available via pre-sale on Wednesday 28th May from 10am BST and go on general sale on Friday 30th May at 10am BST. For more information visit MØ's website. Full dates are below.
2025:
Thurs Oct 2nd - London, Fabric
Fri Oct 3rd - Manchester, Factory251
Sun Oct 5th - Glasgow, Classic Grand
Wed Nov 12th - Paris, Trabendo
Fri Nov 14th - Zurich, Plaza
Sat Nov 15th - Lausanne, Les Docks
Sun Nov 16th - Milan, Apollo
Tue Nov 18th - Barcelona, La 2 de Apolo
Wed Nov 19th - Madrid, Sala Copérnico
Thu Nov 20th - Lisbon, LAV2
2026:
Tue Feb 17th - Helsinki, Tavastia
Fri Feb 20th - Copenhagen, KB Hallen
Sat Feb 21st - Aarhus, ACC
Wed Feb 25th - Gothenburg, Pustervik
Fri Feb 27th - Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
10-years into her impressive career, new album 'Plæygirl' marks both a reinvention and a reintroduction and is a deeply personal and authentic reflection on her evolution as both a person and an artist. A careful balance between light and darkness, it is a record that celebrates growth, change and hope.
Written over the course of 2022-2024 between her native Copenhagen and Los Angeles with renowned producer Nick Sylvester (LCD Soundsystem, Channel Tres, The Dare) and longtime collaborator Ronni Vindhal, the 12-track collection reflects her most authentic and liberated self, showcasing her signature offbeat sound and pushing it into fresh, thrilling territory that is unapologetically, powerfully MØ. She says, "I just wanted to make music that was true to me - music that feels free. I feel like I'm standing in front of a new era".
From the previously released singles 'Who Said', 'SWEET' feat. Biig Piig, 'Keep Møving' and 'Lose Yourself' to the striking, dancefloor-dominating focus track 'Heartbreak', MØ adds rich yet jagged new textures to her time-tested sonic approach, creating an atmosphere of total liberation.
2024 marked the 10th anniversary of MØ's acclaimed debut album, 'No Mythologies to Follow'. To celebrate, she released a Deluxe
Edition and performed sold-out residencies at London's XOYO and Copenhagen's iconic Vega. In 2022, she released her third studio album 'Motordrome', which followed her previous 2018 album 'Forever Neverland'. Her fourth album signals the beginning of her new chapter - 2025 is the year of 'Plæygirl'.