MØ To Embark On 'Plæygirl' World Tour Following Release Of Fourth Studio Album





MØ debuted her brand-new 'Plæygirl' live show in London in January and followed this with sold-out dates in



As she herself says, it's "a little club, a little punk, a little chaos, and a whole lot of new songs". She has just announced new tour dates beginning this Autumn and continuing into



2025:

Thurs Oct 2nd - London, Fabric

Fri Oct 3rd - Manchester, Factory251

Sun Oct 5th - Glasgow, Classic Grand

Wed Nov 12th - Paris, Trabendo

Fri Nov 14th - Zurich, Plaza

Sat Nov 15th - Lausanne, Les Docks

Sun Nov 16th - Milan, Apollo

Tue Nov 18th - Barcelona, La 2 de Apolo

Wed Nov 19th - Madrid, Sala Copérnico

Thu Nov 20th - Lisbon, LAV2



2026:

Tue Feb 17th - Helsinki, Tavastia

Fri Feb 20th - Copenhagen, KB Hallen

Sat Feb 21st - Aarhus, ACC

Wed Feb 25th - Gothenburg, Pustervik

Fri Feb 27th - Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan



10-years into her impressive career, new album 'Plæygirl' marks both a reinvention and a reintroduction and is a deeply personal and authentic reflection on her evolution as both a person and an artist. A careful balance between light and darkness, it is a record that celebrates growth, change and hope.



Written over the course of 2022-2024 between her native Copenhagen and Los Angeles with renowned producer Nick Sylvester (LCD Soundsystem, Channel Tres, The Dare) and longtime collaborator Ronni Vindhal, the 12-track collection reflects her most authentic and liberated self, showcasing her signature offbeat sound and pushing it into fresh, thrilling territory that is unapologetically, powerfully MØ. She says, "I just wanted to make music that was true to me - music that feels free. I feel like I'm standing in front of a new era".



From the previously released singles 'Who Said', 'SWEET' feat. Biig Piig, 'Keep Møving' and 'Lose Yourself' to the striking, dancefloor-dominating focus track 'Heartbreak', MØ adds rich yet jagged new textures to her time-tested sonic approach, creating an atmosphere of total liberation.



2024 marked the 10th anniversary of MØ's acclaimed debut album, 'No Mythologies to Follow'. To celebrate, she released a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of her fourth studio album 'Plæygirl' via RCA/Sony earlier this month, MØ has announced Phase 1 of the 'Plæygirl' World Tour commencing this Autumn across the UK and Europe.MØ debuted her brand-new 'Plæygirl' live show in London in January and followed this with sold-out dates in Europe and the US. The 'dance party' has seen MØ capture the hedonistic pleasures of early-2010s club culture with a Nordic twist, featuring curated guests and DJs alongside a live set from MØ.As she herself says, it's "a little club, a little punk, a little chaos, and a whole lot of new songs". She has just announced new tour dates beginning this Autumn and continuing into Spring 2026 with shows across the UK and Europe. Tickets are available via pre-sale on Wednesday 28th May from 10am BST and go on general sale on Friday 30th May at 10am BST. For more information visit MØ's website. Full dates are below.2025:Thurs Oct 2nd - London, FabricFri Oct 3rd - Manchester, Factory251Sun Oct 5th - Glasgow, Classic GrandWed Nov 12th - Paris, TrabendoFri Nov 14th - Zurich, PlazaSat Nov 15th - Lausanne, Les DocksSun Nov 16th - Milan, ApolloTue Nov 18th - Barcelona, La 2 de ApoloWed Nov 19th - Madrid, Sala CopérnicoThu Nov 20th - Lisbon, LAV22026:Tue Feb 17th - Helsinki, TavastiaFri Feb 20th - Copenhagen, KB HallenSat Feb 21st - Aarhus, ACCWed Feb 25th - Gothenburg, PustervikFri Feb 27th - Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan10-years into her impressive career, new album 'Plæygirl' marks both a reinvention and a reintroduction and is a deeply personal and authentic reflection on her evolution as both a person and an artist. A careful balance between light and darkness, it is a record that celebrates growth, change and hope.Written over the course of 2022-2024 between her native Copenhagen and Los Angeles with renowned producer Nick Sylvester (LCD Soundsystem, Channel Tres, The Dare) and longtime collaborator Ronni Vindhal, the 12-track collection reflects her most authentic and liberated self, showcasing her signature offbeat sound and pushing it into fresh, thrilling territory that is unapologetically, powerfully MØ. She says, "I just wanted to make music that was true to me - music that feels free. I feel like I'm standing in front of a new era".From the previously released singles 'Who Said', 'SWEET' feat. Biig Piig, 'Keep Møving' and 'Lose Yourself' to the striking, dancefloor-dominating focus track 'Heartbreak', MØ adds rich yet jagged new textures to her time-tested sonic approach, creating an atmosphere of total liberation.2024 marked the 10th anniversary of MØ's acclaimed debut album, 'No Mythologies to Follow'. To celebrate, she released a Deluxe Edition and performed sold-out residencies at London's XOYO and Copenhagen's iconic Vega. In 2022, she released her third studio album 'Motordrome', which followed her previous 2018 album 'Forever Neverland'. Her fourth album signals the beginning of her new chapter - 2025 is the year of 'Plæygirl'.



