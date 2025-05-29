Skyler Reed Reclaims Her Voice On New Album "Boomerang"





Born in Delaware and raised in Virginia, Reed moved to Atlanta nearly a decade ago, drawn to the city's rich creative energy. With no local connections, she opened her own vocal studio — now a thriving hub for aspiring artists across Atlanta and online, reaching students as far away as Australia.



Prior to settling in Atlanta though, Skyler fell for a fellow musician and producer in Los Angeles, where she lived for nearly 4 years after graduating college. As can happen with matters of the heart, the relationship ended, and Skyler found herself emotionally adrift — and turned back to a process through which she's always found clarity: songwriting.



"After my mother passed away when I was nine, my Aunt gave me a journal and told me to write down everything I was feeling," Reed recalls. "That's where it all started — and poems evolved into songs. And not long after, I won my first poetry slam. I've been writing to survive ever since."

That same instinct shaped Boomerang. The album's title — inspired by the Indigenous Australian word — has taken on new meaning for Reed: a symbolic return to self.



"This album is about the healing process," she explains. "There are upbeat tracks like 'The Start' and 'Two Week Notice,' but there are also songs such as 'Wasted Time' that sit in the sadness. I started a TikTok series talking about how I hit rock bottom emotionally, how I was depressed, and how the music helped me come back."



While previous releases leaned into neo-soul, Boomerang takes a distinct turn toward R&B. The shift is thanks in part to collaborators like

"This is a different sound for me," Reed says. "It's R&B at its core. Working with



Written across a year of intense personal growth, Boomerang captures the full arc of heartbreak and recovery. Tracks like High Expectations explore the realities of modern dating, while the title track reflects a deeper truth: that coming back to yourself is the most important journey of all.

"I wasn't trying to make a record," Reed says. "I just needed to write - even though there was a period when I didn't perform for almost a year. I felt like I couldn't sing anymore. But writing gave me something to hold onto. And slowly, the songs brought me back."

