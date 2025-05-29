Brea Fournier & The Dream Ballet Unveil Lust-Filled Pop-Punk Anthem 'Montclair'





www.youtube.com/breafourniermusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of their latest single, a pounding cover of Blondie's cult-classic anthem 'Dreaming', Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet are back as they unveil their latest anthem, 'Montclair'. An ode to navigating the hedonism of your twenties, the single comes with a rip-roaring attitude, brimming with ecstasy.Spilling out across the airwaves with its carefully delivered intro, the single soon bursts into the booming, riotous anthem it was always intended to be. Penned about the unpredictable nature of hookup culture, the single embodies the lustful, magnetic energies that make Brea Fournier such a defiant force. Coupling roaring guitars with dynamic drums, the single offers a solid pop-punk backbone for its true alternative toplines to shimmer."Many have called Montclair, NJ, the Paris of the United States. Wait, no, misread that. It's known as 'the cultural capital of northern New Jersey.' So like, close enough. Who is to say that Montclair can't be romantic? Our new single 'Montclair' is about chance encounters turning into a fun and sexy cross-country rollercoaster. It's about spontaneity, taking chances, and finding excitement - even if it's in suburban New Jersey. An ode to finding power and autonomy as a woman navigating mid-20s hookup culture and being open to whatever comes your way, we think 'Montclair' is the best New Jersey-referenced tracks you'll hear in the first half of 2025."Hailing from New York City, Brea Fournier & the Dream Ballet is an exciting pop-rock/punk collective. Spearheaded by Brea Fournier, an exciting new voice in the feminist rock scene, the band comprises guitarist Ben Shanblatt, drummer Sophia Bondi, and bassist Noah Rosner. Making waves with their defiant mix of pop, rock, and eighties influences, the group has turned heads with their dynamic live shows, gracing stages across the US from Seattle to Salt Lake City and sharing bills with fellow contemporaries Dog Party. Making their debut release in 2023 with 'Petty Stuff', the group released their debut album, 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl!' the following year. Looking further to cement their reputation as fast-rising, underground rock talents, they look forward to 2025 with new music on the horizon.www.instagram.com/breafournierwww.tiktok.com/@breafournieropen.spotify.com/artist/0HoRvvrgCZmJ3VeZIwSFXowww.youtube.com/breafourniermusic



