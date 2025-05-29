EDM Powerhouse Ashley Paul To Light Up Chicago Pride With Unforgettable Performance







"I can't wait to feel that enigmatic energy!" says Ashley Paul. "There's nothing more beautiful than thousands of people moving together for Pride, music, and freedom.



Ashley will perform crowd favorites like the irresistible "Dance You Gotta", plus exclusive mixes that have taken over SiriusXM's BPM and Chill channels. Her fans in the UK will remember the viral buzz of her Summer Pride Tour, which packed out venues from London to Manchester with unstoppable beats and dazzling visuals.



She'll be joining a lineup of powerhouse artists including:

The Aces, who called Ashley "a firecracker of sound and spirit - we can't wait to share a stage with her."



onfidence Man, who gushed, "Her set is like a neon lightning bolt. Can't wait to vibe with her in Chi-town."

Aluna, who added, "Ashley Paul is the future of dance-pop. Her tracks hit different - she's fearless."

Hayla, known for her euphoric vocals, who said, "Her energy is next-level - so much fun to be part of this with her."

And Deborah Cox, a Pride icon who will stop the house and light the festival on fire with her world renowned vocals and stage presence.



The weekend promises show-stopping sets, fierce fashion, and an atmosphere of unity, love, and absolute joy. Ashley Paul is expected to draw one of the largest crowds of the festival, and her performance is being called a "can't-miss" moment of Pride 2025.

