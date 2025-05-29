Morgan Wallen Claims No 1 Spot On Billboard 200 And Hot 100!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With Billboard calling him "one of the biggest stars in the music world right now" and The New Yorker adding "[he's] popular on a scale that seems to circumvent genre entirely" on the heels of his fourth studio album release, Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem further solidifies his standing, debuting today at No. 1 globally across seven countries.
In the U.S., Wallen broke his own record for most simultaneous entries in Billboard Hot 100 history, with all 37 songs off the album charting. He also currently occupies the No. 1, 2 and 3 slots simultaneously with his duet with Tate McRae "What I Want," "Just In Case," and the title track "I'm The Problem," respectively - becoming the first country artist ever to do so.
I'm The Problem became Wallen's first No. 1 debut on the U.K.'s Official Charts, as Wallen joins a small group of elite artists including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Post Malone and Beyonce as the only artists in U.K. chart history to debut No. 1 with a country album. The feat is especially notable as One Thing At A Time previously marked Wallen's highest debut on the chart at No. 40.
"The massive growth that we've seen in the UK is truly something special," Wallen shared with Official Charts. "One Thing At A Time debuted at #40 and I'm The Problem is debuting at #1 only two years apart. I am so grateful and humbled my music is connecting in a place where we have spent time and worked to build a real and meaningful relationship with our fans there. Thank you guys so much."
I'm The Problem additionally debuted at No. 1 across five other countries - including New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Norway and Scotland - and became Wallen's third album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the largest streaming week for any album in 2025 so far in both the U.S. and Canada.
Wallen's preceding albums - Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time - have resided in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for more than 100 weeks each, making him the first artist ever to achieve that feat.
Dubbed a "self-examining storytelling extravaganza" by Billboard, I'm The Problem features 37 tracks, and combines Wallen's country, cross and dirt-rock influences, underscored by collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY. The fusion of influences left Grammy.com lauding, "[Wallen] remains as eclectic as ever, shifting easily from R&B-inflected slow jams to rough-and-ready outlaw country stomps."
The album opens with the title track, "I'm The Problem," a cutting double-edged confession that reveals the complexities of a relationship at its lowest point. It concludes with "I'm A Little Crazy," a quiet, self-reflective song that looks inward while examining the world outside. As with Wallen's other albums, his eclectic taste in music creeps into his songs. But with this album, he's really honed his ability to integrate those influences, drawing on guitar sounds of Indie bands like The War On Drugs, country greats like Keith Whitley and hip-hop drum tracks. Between all of that, Wallen also reaches listeners on a granular level.
While Wallen co-wrote 22 of the tracks, he tapped into 49 songwriters, curating a tracklist that's both deeply personal and resonant, viewing life events through a different lens than he's used in the past. Hits Daily Double observes that the result is "a 37-song cycle of self-reckoning," adding, "he doesn't sugarcoat or make excuses."
Wallen recently debuted seven of the album's songs at his inaugural, self-curated and multi-genre Sand In My Boots Festival, including the title track "I'm The Problem;" the Grammy.com-praised "deceptively smooth-sounding" "Kick Myself;" "Don't We," declared an "arena-ready track" by Billboard; "I'm A Little Crazy," noted as "a gorgeous paranoiac ballad" by Washington Post; "I Got Better;" "Superman" and "Just In Case."
Wallen's coinciding 2025 I'm The Problem Tour kicks off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.
A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. Coupled with May's Sand In My Boots Festival and a special one-night-only album release celebration show on May 28 at Roundhouse in London, these 22 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.
I'm The Problem Tracklist (songwriters in italics):
I'm The Problem (Morgan Wallen, Grady Block, Jamie McLaughlin, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
I Got Better (Morgan Wallen, Blake Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Keith Smith, Michael Hardy, Joe Reeves)
Superman (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, James Maddocks)
What I Want (feat. Tate McRae) (Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Joe Reeves)
Just In Case (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, Alex Bak)
Interlude (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block)
Falling Apart (Morgan Wallen, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)
Skoal, Chevy, and Browning (Joe Fox, Chase McGill, Josh Miller)
Eyes Are Closed (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak)
Kick Myself (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, James Maddocks)
20 Cigarettes (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Miller)
TN (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak, Geoff Warburton)
Missing (Morgan Wallen, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak, Luis Witkiewitz)
Where'd That Girl Go (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Blake Pendergrass, Joe Reeves, Geoff Warburton) Genesis (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Rocky Block, Jacob Durrett, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak, James Maddocks)
Revelation (Trannie Anderson, Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon, Chris Tompkins)
Number 3 and Number 7 (feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass)
Kiss Her In Front Of You (John Byron, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtesak)
If You Were Mine (Chris Tompkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia, Geoff Warburton)
Don't We (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Ashley Gorley, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron)
Come Back As A Redneck (feat. HARDY) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy, James Maddocks)
Love Somebody (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Shaun Frank, Nicholas Gale, Ashley Gorley, Yaakov Gruzman, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv, Steve Francis Richard Mastroianni, Martina Sorbara, Ryan Vojtesak)
Dark Til Daylight (Rocky Block, Chris Tompkins, Jimmy Robbins)
The Dealer (feat. ERNEST) (Blake Pendergrass)
Leavin's The Least I Could Do (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Josh Miller, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
Jack and Jill (Jacob Hackworth, Jared Mullins, Ned Cameron)
I Ain't Comin' Back (feat. Post Malone) (Morgan Wallen, Louis Bell, Michael Hardy, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
Nothin' Left (Josh Miller, Greylan James, Matt Jenkins)
Drinking Til It Does (Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins) Smile (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Luis Witkiewitz)
Working Man's Song (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block)
Whiskey In Reverse (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy)
Crazy Eyes (Chris Tompkins, Josh Miller, Jessie Jo Dillon, Daniel Ross)
LA Night (Chris Tompkins, Travis Wood, Josh Miller)
Miami (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Keith Smith, Blake Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Michael Hardy, Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran, Royce Porter)
Lies Lies Lies (Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, Chris Tompkins)
I'm A Little Crazy (Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Hunter Phelps, Jameson Rodgers)
MorganWallen 2025 I'm The Problem Tour Dates:
June 20 // NRG Stadium // Houston, Texas w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel
June 21 // NRG Stadium // Houston, Texas w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel
June 28 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, Wis. w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert
June 29 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, Wis. w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert
July 11 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, Fla. w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert
July 12 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, Fla. w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn
July 18 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, Ariz. w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert
July 19 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, Ariz. w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn
July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, Wash. w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert
July 26 // Lumen Field // Seattle, Wash. w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn
Aug 1 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, Calif. w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert
Aug 2 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, Calif. w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn
Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, Ohio w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert
Aug 16 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, Ohio w/ Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett
Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, Mass. w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert
Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, Mass. w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert
Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert
Sep 5 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn
Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert
Sep 13 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn
MorganWallen sets the pace in, and beyond, country music - with Billboard calling him "the biggest country star in the world" and The New York Times doubling down, declaring he's "one of the biggest stars in pop, period." With 18 No. 1 singles at Country radio, 19 Billboard Music Awards to-date, more than 170 weeks spent atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (the most in country music history), the highest selling country tour under his belt and more, Wallen has propelled country music to a global level in less than five years. As Las Vegas Review Journal puts it: "Wallen's appeal is remarkable as it is fueled by his ability to connect to a crowd."
With Dangerous: The Double Album, Wallen solidified his place as country music's "dominant superstar," with the project recently being named Billboard's No. 1 Album of the 21st Century. One Thing At A Time's groundbreaking success saw Wallen's crossover appeal reach a global scale, as he topped the Australian ARIA charts for the first time, along with a host of other accolades. With three No. 1's already hailing from his fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, available now via Big Loud / Mercury, Wallen digs even deeper, uncovering a side that's both more vulnerable and more resolute than ever before.
As Wallen prepares a refreshed setlist for his 20-stadium-show I'm the Problem Tour, kicking off on June 20 in Houston, Texas, he also highlighted some of his favorite artists by bringing the personally-curated, multi-genre Sand In My Boots Music Festival to Gulf Shores, Alabama in May, which sold out in less than two hours. Wallen continues to donate a portion of every ticket sold to his MorganWallen Foundation — which supports youth music and athletic programs and gives communities access to essentials in times of crisis. More at MorganWallen.com.