Josh Ross & Akon Unleash The Ultimate Summer Anthem "Drunk Right Now (na Na Na)", Out Today





Fusing Ross's gritty vocals with Akon's unmistakable hooks, "Drunk Right Now" delivers a party-starting anthem meant to be heard across festival fields, bar patios, and speakers all summer long. While the original 2008 hit explored heartbreak, this re-imagined version flips the script—channeling carefree nights, wild memories, and a live-in-the-moment energy. With Akon's recent move toward cross-genre collaborations and interest in blending Country into his repertoire, the track bridges nostalgic pop-R&B with fresh country swagger reviving a classic while delivering a fresh twist for both country and pop fans. Stay tuned for the highly anticipated official music video to release soon.



"Akon's music was always a huge part of my life growing up," says Ross. "Having two older siblings, his songs were always playing—his sound, his hooks, everything about it just stuck with me before I even knew what the words meant. I've always been a fan. About a year ago, I was messing around in the studio and reimagined his song 'Right Now,' just for fun. We started playing it before our shows and the crowd went nuts—it turned into this wild country party anthem. I ended up sending it to him, not really expecting anything… and he actually loved it. Then he said he wanted to jump on it, and suddenly it turned into a real collab. It's one of those full-circle moments I never saw coming and I'm truly grateful to have a summer party anthem."



Following the release of his energetic and emotional song "Hate How You Look", Ross continues to expand his sound and grow his fanbase - proving he's equally at home on stage delivering headlining sets or collaborating with global superstars. The current CCMA Entertainer of the Year has amassed more than 970.5 million global streams. At radio, Ross continues to climb charts, his US single "Single Again" is currently #9 after topping the Canadian Country charts, while "Leave Me Too" sits at #8 at Canadian radio.



Ross hits stages across North American this



2025 JOSH ROSS TOUR DATES:

6/5: Nashville, TN - CMA Fest 2025

6/6: Calabogie, ON - Guitars and Gasoline 2025

6/12: North Lawrence, OH - The Country Fest 2025

6/13: Bloomington, OH - Tailgate 'N Tallboys

6/21: Filer, ID - Gordy's Hwy 30

6/27: Dauphin, MB - Dauphin's Countryfest 2025

7/3: Rushville, IL - Schuyler County Fair

7/4: Portland, IN - Jay County Fair

7/10: Cavendish, PEI - Cavendish Beach

7/11: Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Country Festival 2025

7/12: West Salem, WI - Country Boom 2025

7/13: Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout 2025

7/17: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam USA 2025

7/18: Oskaloosa, IA - Southern Iowa Fair

7/19: Grant, NE - Perkins County Fair

7/20: Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days 2025

7/25: Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge

7/28: Piketon, OH - Pike County Fair

8/1: Ashland, VA - Down On The Farm

8/6: Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2025

8/8: Malone, NY -

8/13: Saskatoon, SK - Delta Bessborough Gardens

8/15: Osseo, MN - Corcoran Country Daze

8/21: Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala

8/22: Lucknow, ON - Lucknow's

8/29: Mihnden, NV - TJ's Corral Outdoor Event Center

8/30: Puyallup, WA - Washington

9/5: Lethbridge, AB -

10/2: Salem, VA -

10/3: Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center*

10/4: Schenectady, NY - Proctors*

10/23: Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque*

10/24: Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health

10/25: Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena*

*supporting Dylan Scott



Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning country singer-songwriter, Josh Ross joins forces with global icon Akon for the high-energy, genre-bending anthem "Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)", a bold reimagining of Akon's smash hit "Right Now (Na Na Na)." The track is out today via Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company and MCA states-side.Fusing Ross's gritty vocals with Akon's unmistakable hooks, "Drunk Right Now" delivers a party-starting anthem meant to be heard across festival fields, bar patios, and speakers all summer long. While the original 2008 hit explored heartbreak, this re-imagined version flips the script—channeling carefree nights, wild memories, and a live-in-the-moment energy. With Akon's recent move toward cross-genre collaborations and interest in blending Country into his repertoire, the track bridges nostalgic pop-R&B with fresh country swagger reviving a classic while delivering a fresh twist for both country and pop fans. Stay tuned for the highly anticipated official music video to release soon."Akon's music was always a huge part of my life growing up," says Ross. "Having two older siblings, his songs were always playing—his sound, his hooks, everything about it just stuck with me before I even knew what the words meant. I've always been a fan. About a year ago, I was messing around in the studio and reimagined his song 'Right Now,' just for fun. We started playing it before our shows and the crowd went nuts—it turned into this wild country party anthem. I ended up sending it to him, not really expecting anything… and he actually loved it. Then he said he wanted to jump on it, and suddenly it turned into a real collab. It's one of those full-circle moments I never saw coming and I'm truly grateful to have a summer party anthem."Following the release of his energetic and emotional song "Hate How You Look", Ross continues to expand his sound and grow his fanbase - proving he's equally at home on stage delivering headlining sets or collaborating with global superstars. The current CCMA Entertainer of the Year has amassed more than 970.5 million global streams. At radio, Ross continues to climb charts, his US single "Single Again" is currently #9 after topping the Canadian Country charts, while "Leave Me Too" sits at #8 at Canadian radio.Ross hits stages across North American this Spring and Summer, with performances slated for Cavendish Beach Festival (PEI) and Kee To Bala (Ontario) among others. For the latest tour dates, merch drops, new music and exclusive content, visit joshrossmusic.com and join The Roster.2025 JOSH ROSS TOUR DATES:6/5: Nashville, TN - CMA Fest 20256/6: Calabogie, ON - Guitars and Gasoline 20256/12: North Lawrence, OH - The Country Fest 20256/13: Bloomington, OH - Tailgate 'N Tallboys6/21: Filer, ID - Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival 20256/27: Dauphin, MB - Dauphin's Countryfest 20257/3: Rushville, IL - Schuyler County Fair7/4: Portland, IN - Jay County Fair7/10: Cavendish, PEI - Cavendish Beach Music Festival 20257/11: Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Country Festival 20257/12: West Salem, WI - Country Boom 20257/13: Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout 20257/17: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam USA 20257/18: Oskaloosa, IA - Southern Iowa Fair7/19: Grant, NE - Perkins County Fair7/20: Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days 20257/25: Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge7/28: Piketon, OH - Pike County Fair8/1: Ashland, VA - Down On The Farm8/6: Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip 20258/8: Malone, NY - Franklin County Fair8/13: Saskatoon, SK - Delta Bessborough Gardens8/15: Osseo, MN - Corcoran Country Daze8/21: Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala8/22: Lucknow, ON - Lucknow's Music In The Fields 20258/29: Mihnden, NV - TJ's Corral Outdoor Event Center8/30: Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair 20259/5: Lethbridge, AB - Thunder In The Bridge10/2: Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center*10/3: Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center*10/4: Schenectady, NY - Proctors*10/23: Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque*10/24: Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center*10/25: Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena**supporting Dylan ScottUniversal Music Canada/MCA artist Josh Ross is one of Canada's most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders - genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N' Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of Platinum-certified Canadian country radio hits. His dusky power ballad " Trouble " rose to #1 in Canada and earned RIAA Gold certification in the U.S. Recently, Ross earned his first-ever JUNO Award for 'Country Album of the Year'. Canadian-born and Nashville based, the current CCMA Entertainer of the Year is now breaking through in the States, tallying more than 970.5 million career streams and hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Bryan, Ross recently wrapped tour as support to Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada. As his bold barroom anthem "Single Again" climbs the charts in the US after hitting #1 on Canadian Country Radio, Ross is proving to be a global force, taking home his first-ever CMA Award - the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award - recognizing his international achievements in country music. Ross released his Complicated EP last year, co-writing seven of the project's eight tracks. Complicated arrived just five years after Ross arrived in Nashville, proving there's much more to come from this next-generation talent who's anything but standard. Stay tuned for more to come in 2025!



