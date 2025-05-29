Andrea Bocelli's 'A Weekend In Napa' Adds More Seats Due To Demand





Over the course of three days - Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 - Bocelli will invite his guests to experience Napa Valley to the fullest extent and enjoy a variety of offerings. On Friday, June 20,



The weekend's culinary program will showcase the essence of Napa Valley's celebrated gastronomic heritage, featuring offerings from Michelin-starred chefs. All attendees will have access to The Bocelli Village, where an array of seasonal food and fine wines will be available in a vibrant, open-air setting. For guests seeking a more elevated culinary experience, the Maestro



Guests can curate their own experience with a custom package builder and concierge booking service. Unique options include two, three and four-night hotel packages, premium tables, general admission seating, and hotel stays available with or without event tickets. A limited selection of super-premium inventory has also been released. For more information and details on hotel stays, ticket packages, weekend VIP enhancements and daily activities throughout Napa, please visit www.aweekendinnapa.com. The weekend is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel.



Meanwhile, tickets for



As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally,





June 20 - Gala Dinner - Napa Valley, CA

June 21 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA

June 22 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA



ANDREA BOCELLI June 2025 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale)

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *with Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *with

Friday, June 13, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *with Tulsa Symphony

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball



ANDREA Bocelli Fall & Winter 2025 Tour Dates (all tickets currently on sale)

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center *With the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon

Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Lexington, KY - Rupp

Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Detroit, MI -

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Center *First performance in Hamilton

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison

Thursday, December 18, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison

Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A limited number of tickets have been released for iconic tenor Andrea Bocelli's one-of-a-kind June event, A Weekend in Napa. Set for June 20-22 in the heart of Napa Valley, this three-day celebration is set to feature unforgettable performances, world-class culinary offerings, and immersive arts and culture programming that only Bocelli can provide.Over the course of three days - Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 - Bocelli will invite his guests to experience Napa Valley to the fullest extent and enjoy a variety of offerings. On Friday, June 20, Andrea & Veronica Bocelli will host a limited-seating Gala dinnerat the Monte Olivos Estate, featuring special guest performers curated by the Bocelli's and auction items benefiting the Andrea Bocelli Foundation. Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 will feature Andrea Bocelli's famed performances featuring the Oakland Symphony during sunset at Charles Krug Winery. The historic, world-class estate will be brought to life through a curated Bocelli Village featuring food, wine, art, and unique merchandise offerings, all amidst the breathtaking views of Napa Valley.The weekend's culinary program will showcase the essence of Napa Valley's celebrated gastronomic heritage, featuring offerings from Michelin-starred chefs. All attendees will have access to The Bocelli Village, where an array of seasonal food and fine wines will be available in a vibrant, open-air setting. For guests seeking a more elevated culinary experience, the Maestro Experience will feature a three-course menu and sommelier-selected pairings, while the Virtuoso Experience will offer wines and gourmet hors d'oeuvres crafted by some of the region's most acclaimed chefs.Guests can curate their own experience with a custom package builder and concierge booking service. Unique options include two, three and four-night hotel packages, premium tables, general admission seating, and hotel stays available with or without event tickets. A limited selection of super-premium inventory has also been released. For more information and details on hotel stays, ticket packages, weekend VIP enhancements and daily activities throughout Napa, please visit www.aweekendinnapa.com. The weekend is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel.Meanwhile, tickets for Andrea Bocelli's Summer and Winter tours are currently on sale. The summer tour will see Bocelli return to New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Denver, and Tulsa, all just before he heads to Napa Valley for the highly anticipated weekend. The annual Winter Tour includes 13 shows in major cities across the nation, including Orlando, Atlanta, Greensboro, Dallas, Lexington, Hamilton, Boston, Detroit, Hartford, Miami, and Washington DC, as well as a return to the Madison Square Garden in New York City for two performances. Maestro Steven Mercurio will conduct all shows. Tickets are available at www.andreabocelli.com/tickets and https://www.gelbproductions.com/tour.As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Andrea Bocelli | A Weekend in Napa DatesJune 20 - Gala Dinner - Napa Valley, CAJune 21 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CAJune 22 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CAANDREA BOCELLI June 2025 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale)Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *with Louisiana Philharmonic OrchestraThursday, June 12, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *with Houston Symphony OrchestraFriday, June 13, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterSunday, June 15, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *with Tulsa SymphonyTuesday, June 17, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *with Colorado SymphonyANDREA Bocelli Fall & Winter 2025 Tour Dates (all tickets currently on sale)Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center *With the Orlando Philharmonic OrchestraSaturday, October 11, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South ArenaSunday, October 12, 2025 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Arena *First time in Greensboro. With the Greensboro SymphonyThursday, December 4, 2025 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterSaturday, December 6, 2025 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *First performance in LexingtonSunday, December 7, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaTuesday, December 9, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Center *First performance in HamiltonThursday, December 11, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD GardenSaturday, December 13, 2025 - Hartford, CT - XL CenterSunday, December 14, 2025 - Washington DC - Capital One ArenaWednesday, December 17, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSGThursday, December 18, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSGSunday, December 21, 2025 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center



