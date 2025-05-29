Tom Cruise To Join David Beckham On The Paramount+ Exclusive "Beckham & Friends Live"





Paramount+ is home to live championship sports and a premium streaming destination for soccer fans, offering live coverage of more than 2,000 marquee matches annually. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) David Beckham and Paramount+ today announced that Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star and producer Tom Cruise will be a guest on Beckham & Friends Live, an altcast for CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage that will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on Saturday, May 31 at 3:00 PM, ET. Cruise is currently starring in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning which just set a new franchise record for the biggest global opening.Cruise will join Beckham in Munich for the UEFA Champions League Final, the third iteration of Beckham & Friends Live this season. Beckham and Cruise will watch PSG take on Inter Milan in the final live from Allianz Arena and will be joined by additional celebrity friends on set.CBS Sports' Kate Scott will host Beckham & Friends Live. CBS Sports' live match coverage of the final will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+.Paramount+ Presents Beckham & Friends Live will be produced by CBS Sports' Pete Radovich in collaboration with UEFA Champions League, Authentic Brands Group, and Relevent Sports. Beckham & Friends Live was originally announced in September 2024 as a marketing partnership to develop the altcasts for Paramount+.Paramount+ is home to live championship sports and a premium streaming destination for soccer fans, offering live coverage of more than 2,000 marquee matches annually.



