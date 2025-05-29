Tony Award-Nominated Broadway Actress, Singer & Writer Melissa Errico Announces Tour Dates





These shows follow Errico's latest mesmerizing musical presentation earlier this month in the Washington, D.C. area, The Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on The Great War - available for the world to watch online soon. Errico stepped into her most personal role yet as her own great Aunt Rose, a Ziegfeld Follies star and Italian immigrant who lived through the upheaval of WWI. Produced by The Doughboy Foundation and presented by the Gary Sinise Foundation, WBGO / NPR deemed it "dazzling," while Air Mail called it "her smartest, most resonant, and substantial palimpsest yet," and Broadway World agreed it is "musical perfection."



MELISSA ERRICO UPCOMING SHOWS:



STAGE FRIGHT AT RED EYE

June 4th @ Red Eye New York

Melissa returns to Red Eye New York in the Pride Month lineup for the cabaret-meets-confessional series, STAGE FRIGHT, hosted by Out100's Marti Gould Cummings, with



SONDHEIM IN THE CITY - THE PRINCETON FESTIVAL

June 8 @ Performance Pavilion - Morven Museum & Garden (Princeton, NJ)

After wowing audiences at NJPAC on May 17, Errico continues her "Countdown To London," the final stops on her 16-month tour promoting her acclaimed tribute album to Stephen Sondheim. Hailed by The New York Times as "a work from one of Sondheim's deepest-hearted and lightest-touch interpreters" and by Gramophone UK for "bringing the musical theater compilation to a new level," Errico delights with a cabaret-style tribute to Broadway's greatest songwriter, Stephen Sondheim. She offers an outward-driven, kaleidoscopic street fair of New York scenes and moments - summoning back to life the poetic vision of a man who once confessed that his entire creative life had been spent in a twenty-block radius of Manhattan.



IRISH REP CELEBRATES THE MUSIC OF VAN MORRISON

June 9 @ The Town Hall (New York, NY)

Melissa Errico is appearing in a starry



MELISSA ERRICO SINGS SONDHEIM

June 20-21 @ 54 Below (New York, NY)

June 21 show also livestreamed

In a sparkling evening of Stephen Sondheim's sublime songs side by side with engaging stories of his craft and life, Errico's admiration for her friend and teacher — she refers to his wisdom and inspiration as "life-saving, sheer joy, giving us all creative courage " — is always evident. This two-night only New York engagement is a preview of her upcoming concert hall debut in London. Errico worked with



SONDHEIM IN THE CITY WITH MELISSA ERRICO

July 12 @ Cadogan Hall (London, UK)

Melissa Errico, in tandem with Olivier award-winner Julian Ovenden, brings the genius of



THE FITZGERALDS: A READING WITH MUSIC

August 16 @ Guild Hall (East Hampton, NY)

Marking the centennial of The Great Gatsby, at the heart of this performance lies the extraordinary correspondence between F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald — letters that reveal a relationship shaped by ambition, artistry, and emotional complexity. Directed by Stephen Hamilton, this reading features acclaimed performers Melissa Errico and Alec Baldwin, with an original live score by composer/performer Forrest Gray that brings new resonance to the Fitzgeralds' words. The last time Errico and Baldwin paired up at Guild Hall was for a shattering performance of the American world premier of the



MELISSA SINGS BARBRA: THE STREISAND EFFECT

November 19-22 @ 54 Below (New York, NY)

Melissa Errico debuts a new theme concert called MELISSA SINGS BARBRA: THE STREISAND EFFECT. The coming together of two pure-bred New Yorkers, one the legendary hamische Jewish-comedienne-chanteuse, the other the intellectual-Italian enchantress who has for so long been inspired by her. The "Streisand Effect" is in part, the power of songs and her example of independent-minded pursuit. It's no accident that in recent years Errico has found herself surrounded by many of Streisand's greatest collaborators, from composer



THE SECRET DIARY OF MRS. SANTA

Melissa Errico with Billy Stritch

December 10 @ Mercyhurst

December 15 @ Parker Jazz Club (Austin, TX)

Austin Cabaret Theatre 25th Anniversary Season



Acclaimed by Broadway World for "stringing together a mixture of holiday favorites and Broadway classics recast as holiday songs, plus a few off the beaten path," Melissa Errico returns in radiant form, joined by jazz luminary Billy Stritch, for a dazzling and original holiday concert. Blending timeless American Songbook standards with inventive interpretations of seasonal favorites, this whimsical debut casts Errico as Mrs.



