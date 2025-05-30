Music Legend Bob Sinclar Signs Global Deal With Warner Chappell Music





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bob Sinclar, the internationally renowned record producer, DJ and remixer, has signed a global administration and sub-publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG).The deal covers a catalog of more than 350 works written or composed by Sinclar, and published or co-published by Mighty Bop Sessions. It includes dance music classics such as "World Hold On", " Love Generation " and " The Beat Goes On ", as well as repertoire from the iconic label Africanism. Bob Sinclar says, "I'm very excited about this new journey with Warner Chappell Music. Their entire team has been incredibly motivated and I'm sure we will do great things together!"Valentin Zucca, Senior A&R, Warner Chappell Music France, adds: "Bob Sinclar is a fervent representative of the French Touch, a true tastemaker who has always made a point of crossing borders. His music, and what he did for the dance culture, had a major influence on a whole generation of listeners and artists."Matthieu Tessier, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music France, finishes: "Warner Chappell Music is proud to become his publishing partner and to represent worldwide such an iconic catalog." Christophe Le Friant adopted the moniker Bob Sinclar in 1998 and used it as he spread the sounds of French House - also known as French Touch - to international ears over the last three decades. He has combined his hugely successful mainstream career with critically acclaimed underground releases dropped by Yellow Productions, his own record label.Sinclar has collaborated with many international artists, such as Dita von Teese, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, and Sean Paul. He has also remixed music from artists including Jamiroquai, Madonna, Moby or Rihanna. Sinclar was a leading player in the Africanism project, which launched in 2001, and saw DJs and mixers from all over the globe releasing music that influenced a whole generation of dancers and diggers. Bob Sinclar continues to play DJ sets globally and release new music, connecting with new generations of fans and reaching a wider audience every year. Check out one of his brilliant playlists here: https://linktr.ee/BSinclarWCM



