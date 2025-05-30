Steve Aoki Announces First-Ever Graded Vinyl Release Drop With Hiroquest 3: Paragon





This first-of-its-kind memorabilia is authenticated and slabbed by Audio Media Grading (AMG) - a collectibles grading company founded by Aoki in 2022 - bringing the precision and permanence of trading card and comic book culture to the world of recorded music. Each vinyl is sealed in a tamper-proof, archival-quality case, complete with a unique AMG grade and serial number to ensure long-term value and authenticity.

"I believe vinyl is more than just music - it's a piece of art, a memory, and living history. And it should be treasured as such," says Aoki. "We're creating something that's never been done before - music that's not just heard, but collected, displayed, and preserved."



To complement the innovative format, Aoki has teamed up with PiggyBanx, a cult-favorite artist known for their aesthetically pleasing trading card designs, to create exclusive variant cover artwork for the release. Each slabbed vinyl arrives in a blind bag, where fans have the chance to reveal one of several collectible colorway variants ranging from common to ultra-rare, including:



Base - Blue

77x - 1 of 77 Yellow

50x - 1 of 50 Green

25x - 1 of 25 Orange

15x - 1 of 15 Fuchsia

10x - 1 of 10 Gold

5x - 1 of 5 Red

1x - 1 of 1 Black

1x - 1 of 1 Chrome

1x - 1 of 1 Inverted



Adding to the exclusivity, each vinyl will include:

- A HiROQUEST promo card (1 of 9 characters, with the chance of obtaining a unique variation) designed to complement the stunning visuals and immerse fans in the vibrant world of HiROQUEST.

- A HiROQUEST puzzle card (1 of 9 pieces, no variations)—collect all 9 to complete the full HiROQUEST puzzle.

- Select vinyl packages may also contain a redemption card for an extremely limited-edition PiggyBanx trading card—a rare, high-value collectible that brings an additional layer of excitement to the hunt.

While the full HiROQUEST 3: Paragon deluxe album will be available on streaming platforms worldwide on June 27, this drop offers fans a rare early opportunity to own a physical artifact from the project—a true fusion of music, innovation, and collectible culture.

This exclusive release is available only at www.steveaoki.com starting May 30 at 10 AM PTfor a limited time.



Coinciding with the launch,



Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name,



As a globally successful cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert,



