Bruce Springsteen's Never-Released 'Inyo' Brings Richly-Woven Border Tales To 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' (June 27)

10. Perfect World New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen's latest preview of "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" arrives today with "Adelita," an ode to Mexico's female "soldaderas" - who played a major role in the country's fight for independence. Inspired to explore themes of this nature in the 1990s, during a series of motorcycle trips across the Southwest, Springsteen's years in California saw him diving into both the history of the region (including "La Adelita," the "corrido" that serves as this song's namesake) and its contemporary events. "There was constant border reporting in the Los Angeles Times, so it was a big part of your life," he remembered. The results appear for the first time on "Tracks II" as "Inyo" - a previously-unheard, ten-song thematic collection set throughout the border states of California and Texas (plus one detour to New Jersey)."'Inyo' was a record I wrote in California during long drives along the California aqueduct, up through Inyo County on my way to Yosemite or Death Valley," recalled Springsteen. "I was enjoying that kind of writing so much. [On 'The Ghost Of Tom Joad' tour] I would go home to the hotel room at night and continue to write in that style because I thought I was going to follow up 'The Ghost of Tom Joad' with a similar record, but I didn't. That's where 'Inyo' came from. It's one of my favorites."While primarily tracked as a solo record, "Inyo" does notably find Springsteen collaborating with mariachi musicians throughout — as heard on "Adelita." These musicians include Luis Villalobos, Alberto Villalobos, Angel Ramos, Humberto Manuel Flores Gutierrez, David Glukh, Jorge Espinosa and Miguel Ponce. Thematically, several songs on the record examine the Mexican diaspora, how border crossing between Mexico and the U.S. has affected generations and the cultural losses endured as a result. It's a musical thread that Springsteen first began to examine by covering Ry Cooder's "Across the Borderline" on his 1988 Tunnel of Love Express tour. Listen to "Adelita":"The Lost Albums" will feature seven previously-unheard Bruce Springsteen records in full: "Inyo" as well as " Perfect World " (listen to "Rain in the River"), "Streets of Philadelphia Sessions" (listen to "Blind Spot"), " Faithless " (listen to the title track), "Somewhere North of Nashville" (listen to "Repo Man"), "Twilight Hours" and "LA Garage Sessions '83." The set will arrive in limited-edition nine LP, seven CD and digital formats — including distinctive packaging for each previously-unreleased record, with a 100-page cloth-bound, hardcover book featuring rare archival photos, liner notes on each lost album from essayist Erik Flannigan and a personal introduction on the project from Springsteen himself.Tracks II: The Lost Albums:LA Garage Sessions '83:1. Follow That Dream2. Don't Back Down On Our Love3. Little Girl Like You4. Johnny Bye Bye5. Sugarland6. Seven Tears7. Fugitive's Dream8. Black Mountain Ballad9. Jim Deer10. County Fair11. My Hometown12. One Love13. Don't Back Down14. Richfield Whistle15. The Klansman16. Unsatisfied Heart17. Shut Out The Light18. Fugitive's Dream (Ballad) Streets of Philadelphia Sessions:1. Blind Spot2. Maybe I Don't Know You3. Something In The Well4. Waiting On The End Of The World5. The Little Things6. We Fell Down7. One Beautiful Morning8. Between Heaven and Earth9. Secret Garden﻿10. The Farewell PartyFaithless:1. The Desert (Instrumental)2. Where You Goin', Where You From3. Faithless4. All God's Children5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)6. God Sent You7. Goin' To California8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)9. My Master's Hand10. Let Me Ride11. My Master's Hand (Theme)Somewhere North of Nashville:1. Repo Man2. Tiger Rose3. Poor Side of Town4. Delivery Man5. Under A Big Sky6. Detail Man7. Silver Mountain8. Janey Don't You Lose Heart9. You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone10. Stand On It11. Blue Highway12. Somewhere North of NashvilleInyo:1. Inyo2. Indian Town3. Adelita4. The Aztec Dance5. The Lost Charro6. Our Lady of Monroe7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)8. One False Move9. Ciudad Juarez10. When I Build My Beautiful HouseTwilight Hours:1. Sunday Love2. Late in the Evening3. Two of Us4. Lonely Town5. September Kisses6. Twilight Hours7. I'll Stand By You8. High Sierra9. Sunliner10. Another You11. Dinner at Eight12. Follow The SunPerfect World1. I'm Not Sleeping2. Idiot's Delight3. Another Thin Line4. The Great Depression5. Blind Man6. Rain In The River7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover8. Cutting Knife9. You Lifted Me Up10. Perfect World



