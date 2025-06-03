The Legends Of Surf Guitar: A Historic Celebration Of A Timeless Sound - Out July 4th





In the late 1970s and early '80s, a new wave of surf instrumental revival bands — including Jon & The Nightriders, The Surf Raiders, The Malibooz, Los Straightjackets and others — reignited interest in the genre, setting the stage for events like this. Building on the momentum from films like Pulp Fiction and a surge of surf-centric radio shows, producer/radio host Les Perry and surf legend



The event brought together original players from the 1960s and the 1980s revival scene, including legendary names such as The Chantays, The Surfaris, Davie Allan & The Arrows, and special guests like Bob Dalley of The Surf Raiders and Bob Demmon of The Astronauts. Supporting the performers was a stellar backline featuring Don Murray (The Crossfires, The Turtles), Pete Curry (The Halibuts, Los Straitjackets), and John Blair (Jon & The Nightriders), who also co-produced the release alongside renowned engineer Mark Linett (The Beach Boys, Los Lobos, Red Hot



Captured live,



John Blair (Legends of Surf Guitar co-producer, surf music historian, and author of The Illustrated Discography of Surf Music, 1961-1965) — says, "This recording captures a rare moment when the pioneers and the new generation of surf musicians came together under one roof — a celebration of the music's past, present, and future, all at a legendary venue just steps from the ocean."



Co-producer and three time Grammy winner Mark Linett, recalls, "I've loved surf music ever since hearing 'Wipeout' and 'Pipeline' as a teenager in New York. When I heard about the 1995 Lighthouse show, I knew I had to capture it. Using one of the first digital 8-track recorders — with help from my friend Elliot Easton of The Cars — we recorded a great day of reverb-soaked music in Hermosa Beach. Many of the players are sadly no longer with us, but thanks to surf historian and co-producer John Blair, this historic gathering is finally getting its day in the sun. I hope you'll agree it was worth the wait."



The importance of this event is underscored by heartfelt testimonials from music legends:

"What a great live collection of surf classics — takes me back to the time when The

"They caught these guys on tape at the right time. The mixes are phenomenal," adds producer and musician Ben Vaughn.

"This album has all the elements that make surf music a unique genre," says Bob Spalding of The Ventures.

"On April 1, 1995, I attended the Lighthouse Surf Band Reunion in Hermosa Beach. Having just moved to L.A. from the East Coast, I was still fascinated by Southern California's 'Kustom Kulture' — Rat Fink,







Produced by: Mark Linett and John Blair

Recorded by: Mark Linett and Elliot Easton at the Lighthouse Café, Hermosa Beach, CA

Mixed by: Mark Linett at Your Place Or Mine Recording, Glendale, CA

A portion of the original event proceeds benefited: KMAX radio and the Surfrider Foundation.



Release Date: July 4, 2025

Pre-order the 2xLP vinyl (ships first week of July) here: https://shop.bandwear.com/collections/oglio-records-shop/products/ogl047



Pre-order the CD (ships first week of July) here:

