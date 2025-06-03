The Chesterfield Kings Drop New Green Vinyl 7" Single "Your Strange Love" On June 6, 2025





"I always like writing songs with Steven," says Babiuk. "I had this song idea for 'Your Strange Love' and Stevie took the lyrics to a whole different level with a Venus in Furs vibe and had us add a tambura to give the song a more mystic feel. Stevie knows how to get the job done!"



"Your Strange Love" has already been selected as the Coolest Song in the World on



On the flip side, the band tackles the Beatles' "It's Only Love" with reverent swagger. "Through the years we never touched a



The new single is pulled from the band's thunderous new LP 'We're Still All The Same', produced by Ed Stasium (Ramones, Talking Heads, The Smithereens). The 14-track album features recent singles including "Fly The Astral Plane", "Electrified" (also co-written with Van Zandt), "Meet You After Midnight," and the title track.



The LP showcases the band's signature sonic chemistry, fueled by over 50 vintage guitars and an arsenal of classic amps and keyboards from Babiuk's vast collection—delivering a record that's both timeless and unapologetically raw.



With the release of "Your Strange Love," the band kicks off their first UK/European tour in decades beginning June 12. Fans can also catch an in-depth 7-page feature interview in the July issue of Vintage Guitar Magazine, where the band breaks down the making of the new LP and the vintage gear behind the sound.



Formed in the late '70s and hailing from Rochester, NY, The Chesterfield



"Your Strange Love" b/w "It's Only Love" is available June 6 on Wicked Cool Records. Limited edition green vinyl pressing. Pre-save here:

https://orcd.co/chesterfieldkingsstrangelove



The Chesterfield

Andy Babiuk

Mike Boise

Jeff Okolowicz

Ted Okolowicz

John Cammarosano



UK/EU Tour:

Sunday June 15th - Glasgow, Scotland at Oran Mor - Featuring Special Guest - The Len Price 3

Monday, June 16th 2025 - Leeds, England at The Old Woolen - Featuring Special Guest - The Len Price 3

Tuesday June 17th - Liverpool, England at The Cavern Club - Featuring Special Guest - The Len Price 3

Wednesday June 18th - London, England at 229 London - Featuring Special Guest - The Len Price 3

June 21st 2025 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain at the Azkena Rock Festival

Wednesday, June 25 - Perpignan, France - Le Nautilus

Friday June 27th - St. Gilles Croix de Vie, France at Rocksea

Saturday June 28th 2025 - Paris, France at Petit Bain

www.thechesterfieldkings.com

www.facebook.com/TheChesterfieldKings

www.instagram.com/TheChesterfieldKings

https://x.com/ChesterfieldKng New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary garage rock revivalists The Chesterfield Kings return with their explosive new single "Your Strange Love" - out June 6 via Wicked Cool Records on limited edition green vinyl. Co-written by founding King Andy Babiuk and Steven Van Zandt, the track marks another powerful collaboration between the longtime friends and rock 'n' roll purists. The single's flip side is a cover of The Beatles' "It's Only Love"—the band's first-ever Beatles cover in their decades-long career."I always like writing songs with Steven," says Babiuk. "I had this song idea for 'Your Strange Love' and Stevie took the lyrics to a whole different level with a Venus in Furs vibe and had us add a tambura to give the song a more mystic feel. Stevie knows how to get the job done!""Your Strange Love" has already been selected as the Coolest Song in the World on Little Steven's Underground Garage for the week of June 9—a clear nod to the track's psychedelic atmosphere, rich textures, and gritty, melodic hooks.On the flip side, the band tackles the Beatles' "It's Only Love" with reverent swagger. "Through the years we never touched a Beatles song because we always felt it was almost like sacrilegious," says Babiuk. "But when the label asked us to record some covers, I thought, 'fk it, let's do a Beatles song.' After all, they are my favorite band! This is our tribute."The new single is pulled from the band's thunderous new LP 'We're Still All The Same', produced by Ed Stasium (Ramones, Talking Heads, The Smithereens). The 14-track album features recent singles including "Fly The Astral Plane", "Electrified" (also co-written with Van Zandt), "Meet You After Midnight," and the title track.The LP showcases the band's signature sonic chemistry, fueled by over 50 vintage guitars and an arsenal of classic amps and keyboards from Babiuk's vast collection—delivering a record that's both timeless and unapologetically raw.With the release of "Your Strange Love," the band kicks off their first UK/European tour in decades beginning June 12. Fans can also catch an in-depth 7-page feature interview in the July issue of Vintage Guitar Magazine, where the band breaks down the making of the new LP and the vintage gear behind the sound.Formed in the late '70s and hailing from Rochester, NY, The Chesterfield Kings have long been heralded as architects of the 1980s garage rock revival. They've released 11 albums and 15 singles, toured worldwide, and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and The Sopranos."Your Strange Love" b/w "It's Only Love" is available June 6 on Wicked Cool Records. Limited edition green vinyl pressing. Pre-save here:https://orcd.co/chesterfieldkingsstrangeloveThe Chesterfield Kings are:Andy BabiukMike BoiseJeff OkolowiczTed OkolowiczJohn CammarosanoUK/EU Tour:Sunday June 15th - Glasgow, Scotland at Oran Mor - Featuring Special Guest - The Len Price 3Monday, June 16th 2025 - Leeds, England at The Old Woolen - Featuring Special Guest - The Len Price 3Tuesday June 17th - Liverpool, England at The Cavern Club - Featuring Special Guest - The Len Price 3Wednesday June 18th - London, England at 229 London - Featuring Special Guest - The Len Price 3June 21st 2025 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain at the Azkena Rock FestivalWednesday, June 25 - Perpignan, France - Le NautilusFriday June 27th - St. Gilles Croix de Vie, France at RockseaSaturday June 28th 2025 - Paris, France at Petit Bainwww.thechesterfieldkings.comwww.facebook.com/TheChesterfieldKingswww.instagram.com/TheChesterfieldKingshttps://x.com/ChesterfieldKng



