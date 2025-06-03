Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Presents 'Rituals' - Magnetic Second Offering From New Album





A critically acclaimed solo artist,



'Rituals' follows his latest invigorating single 'Laugh So Loud', which features a guest appearance by Joe Boyer (Cloud Nothings, Autopolitan) and accompanied by an adrenaline-rush of a video, this song is about self-doubt and passing things off as being fine.



"If there is a pop song on the album this is the closest song to one, although it didn't start out that way. I wrote it during a difficult year and as with a few of the songs on the record it's fundamentally a personal message to a loved one. I got a little obsessed with the sound of the production as i wanted it to be different from anything i'd done before so it has this modern sense to it," says Duncan Lloyd.



"The song is about habits, good and bad. It's also a song about trying to help someone recover. Musically i was thinking of it being like a circle where the rhythm changes but the chords keep rotating, i wanted it to sound like it was coming through several broken radios with only one being crystal clear."



'Unwound' is the first studio album of new material that



Partly recorded by



Writing, recording (and painting) under his own name over the last decade, the Derby-born songwriter received an enthusiastic message from UK indie label/manager Tom Rose of Reveal Records in 2019, suggesting a future collaboration on his solo works (Rose had been listening to Lloyd's 2019 album 'Outside Notion' whilst on tour with now label-mate Joan As



While 'Unwound' is very much an album with Duncan



As of June 3, 'Rituals' is available from fine digital music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The full 'Unwound' album will be released everywhere on July 11th.



Duncan

Tom English - drums, percussion (all tracks except 8, 11 & 12)

Andrew Mills - bass & synth (tracks 4 & 5)

Jemma Freese - backing vocals (track 2)

Joe Boyer - guitar & noise (tracks 2 & 7)

Recorded & Mixed by Duncan

Tracks 4 & 5 recorded & mixed by

Guitars on tracks 2 & 7 recorded by Joe Boyer in Cleveland, Ohio

Produced by Duncan Lloyd

Mastered by Carl Saff at Saff Mastering, Chicago

Released by Reveal Records

Barcode 0726529875607 // Catalogue no. REVEAL204

Cover art and layout by Duncan Lloyd

'Rituals' and 'Laugh So Loud' videos directed & edited by Yuka JTW

Yuka would like to thank M T Negri for additional footage.

Creative Commons Community.

Super-8: D

and to Freya Frenesi for Super-8 footage for 'Laugh So Loud' video

Photography by Yuka JTW



'UNWOUND' ALBUM TRACK LIST

01. Gothic Pill

02. I'm On It

03. One Step Closer To The Dam

04. Swim

05. Bright Field

06.

07. Laugh So Loud

08. Together, So To Speak

09. Lightning Bottle

10. Rituals

11. Thin Place New York, NY (Top40 Charts) English songwriter-guitarist Duncan Lloyd presents his new single 'Rituals', a unique pop song born of a challenging year. Blending a modern sound with a deeply personal message about habits and healing, all while rotating through a circular, radio-like musical journey, this is the second taste from his new 12-track 'Unwound' album, forthcoming via Reveal Records.A critically acclaimed solo artist, Lloyd is the primary musician behind internationally renowned art-rockers Maximo Park and also a member and co-writer (with Sarah Suri) in the indie band Nano Kino. Through a career spanning over two decades, Duncan Lloyd is a Mercury Music Prize nominee, has won an NME award, had A-listed singles at BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music (including lyric of the year), and has seen success with worldwide platinum and gold selling records. His songs have featured on eight hit albums with Maximo Park, consistently charting in the Top 10 U.K.'Rituals' follows his latest invigorating single 'Laugh So Loud', which features a guest appearance by Joe Boyer (Cloud Nothings, Autopolitan) and accompanied by an adrenaline-rush of a video, this song is about self-doubt and passing things off as being fine."If there is a pop song on the album this is the closest song to one, although it didn't start out that way. I wrote it during a difficult year and as with a few of the songs on the record it's fundamentally a personal message to a loved one. I got a little obsessed with the sound of the production as i wanted it to be different from anything i'd done before so it has this modern sense to it," says Duncan Lloyd."The song is about habits, good and bad. It's also a song about trying to help someone recover. Musically i was thinking of it being like a circle where the rhythm changes but the chords keep rotating, i wanted it to sound like it was coming through several broken radios with only one being crystal clear."'Unwound' is the first studio album of new material that Lloyd is releasing via Reveal Records, his previous albums having been released by Warp Records or independently. With cover artwork derived from Lloyd's own paintings, this record weaves a unique musical maze of free and varied personal expression, deep and transient, spare, intense and urgent with a balance of grit, beauty and melody.Partly recorded by Julie McLarnon (The Vaselines, Lankum, King Creosote, Jeffrey Lewis, Brigid Mae Power) at Analogue Catalogue Studios in Ireland and by Lloyd himself at his studio in Newcastle Upon Tyne, this album also features contributions by Maximo Park keyboardist Jemma Freese and drummer Tom English.Writing, recording (and painting) under his own name over the last decade, the Derby-born songwriter received an enthusiastic message from UK indie label/manager Tom Rose of Reveal Records in 2019, suggesting a future collaboration on his solo works (Rose had been listening to Lloyd's 2019 album 'Outside Notion' whilst on tour with now label-mate Joan As Police Woman). Requesting Duncan sent everything he'd recorded to date in whatever form, reissues of Lloyd's early solo albums followed. The colossal 31-track selected works collection 'Green Grows Devotion' came out in 2022, followed by 'Fun City', a trilogy of three EPs recorded in succession throughout 2024.While 'Unwound' is very much an album with Duncan Lloyd stepping front and centre, his career is dotted with collaboration with various musicians and producers, including Paul Epworth (Bloc Party, Glass Animals, Rihanna), Gil Norton (The Pixies, Echo & The Bunnymen), Nick Launay (Nick Cave, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ben Allen (Gnarls Barclay, Deerhunter), Rudimental, Dave Okumu, Batida and as part of Africa Express with legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen.As of June 3, 'Rituals' is available from fine digital music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The full 'Unwound' album will be released everywhere on July 11th. Music & lyrics written by Duncan Lloyd (Reveal Publishing)Duncan Lloyd - vocals, guitars, bass, piano, synth & drum machineTom English - drums, percussion (all tracks except 8, 11 & 12)Andrew Mills - bass & synth (tracks 4 & 5)Jemma Freese - backing vocals (track 2)Joe Boyer - guitar & noise (tracks 2 & 7)Recorded & Mixed by Duncan Lloyd (except 4 & 5) at The Dagda RoomsTracks 4 & 5 recorded & mixed by Julie McLarnon at Analogue CatalogueGuitars on tracks 2 & 7 recorded by Joe Boyer in Cleveland, OhioProduced by Duncan LloydMastered by Carl Saff at Saff Mastering, ChicagoReleased by Reveal RecordsBarcode 0726529875607 // Catalogue no. REVEAL204Cover art and layout by Duncan Lloyd'Rituals' and 'Laugh So Loud' videos directed & edited by Yuka JTWYuka would like to thank M T Negri for additional footage.Creative Commons Community.Super-8: D Lloyd and special thanks to "Life On Super 8" for additional footage.and to Freya Frenesi for Super-8 footage for 'Laugh So Loud' videoPhotography by Yuka JTW'UNWOUND' ALBUM TRACK LIST01. Gothic Pill02. I'm On It03. One Step Closer To The Dam04. Swim05. Bright Field06. Radio Silent07. Laugh So Loud08. Together, So To Speak09. Lightning Bottle10. Rituals11. Thin Place



