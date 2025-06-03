Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Presents 'Rituals' - Magnetic Second Offering From New Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
English songwriter-guitarist Duncan Lloyd
presents his new single 'Rituals', a unique pop song born of a challenging year. Blending a modern sound with a deeply personal message about habits and healing, all while rotating through a circular, radio-like musical journey, this is the second taste from his new 12-track 'Unwound' album, forthcoming via Reveal Records.
A critically acclaimed solo artist, Lloyd
is the primary musician behind internationally renowned art-rockers Maximo Park
and also a member and co-writer (with Sarah
Suri) in the indie band Nano Kino. Through a career spanning over two decades, Duncan Lloyd
is a Mercury Music
Prize nominee, has won an NME award, had A-listed singles at BBC Radio
1 and BBC 6 Music
(including lyric of the year), and has seen success with worldwide platinum and gold selling records. His songs have featured on eight hit albums with Maximo Park, consistently charting in the Top 10 U.K.
'Rituals' follows his latest invigorating single 'Laugh So Loud', which features a guest appearance by Joe Boyer (Cloud Nothings, Autopolitan) and accompanied by an adrenaline-rush of a video, this song is about self-doubt and passing things off as being fine.
"If there is a pop song on the album this is the closest song to one, although it didn't start out that way. I wrote it during a difficult year and as with a few of the songs on the record it's fundamentally a personal message to a loved one. I got a little obsessed with the sound of the production as i wanted it to be different from anything i'd done before so it has this modern sense to it," says Duncan Lloyd.
"The song is about habits, good and bad. It's also a song about trying to help someone recover. Musically i was thinking of it being like a circle where the rhythm changes but the chords keep rotating, i wanted it to sound like it was coming through several broken radios with only one being crystal clear."
'Unwound' is the first studio album of new material that Lloyd
is releasing via Reveal Records, his previous albums having been released by Warp Records or independently. With cover artwork derived from Lloyd's own paintings, this record weaves a unique musical maze of free and varied personal expression, deep and transient, spare, intense and urgent with a balance of grit, beauty and melody.
Partly recorded by Julie
McLarnon (The Vaselines, Lankum, King Creosote, Jeffrey Lewis, Brigid Mae Power) at Analogue Catalogue Studios in Ireland and by Lloyd
himself at his studio in Newcastle Upon Tyne, this album also features contributions by Maximo Park
keyboardist Jemma Freese and drummer Tom English.
Writing, recording (and painting) under his own name over the last decade, the Derby-born songwriter received an enthusiastic message from UK indie label/manager Tom Rose of Reveal Records in 2019, suggesting a future collaboration on his solo works (Rose had been listening to Lloyd's 2019 album 'Outside Notion' whilst on tour with now label-mate Joan As Police
Woman). Requesting Duncan sent everything he'd recorded to date in whatever form, reissues of Lloyd's early solo albums followed. The colossal 31-track selected works collection 'Green Grows Devotion' came out in 2022, followed by 'Fun City', a trilogy of three EPs recorded in succession throughout 2024.
While 'Unwound' is very much an album with Duncan Lloyd
stepping front and centre, his career is dotted with collaboration with various musicians and producers, including Paul Epworth (Bloc Party, Glass Animals, Rihanna), Gil Norton (The Pixies, Echo & The Bunnymen), Nick Launay (Nick Cave, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ben Allen (Gnarls Barclay, Deerhunter), Rudimental, Dave Okumu, Batida and as part of Africa Express with legendary Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen.
As of June 3, 'Rituals' is available from fine digital music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The full 'Unwound' album will be released everywhere on July 11th.
Music
& lyrics written by Duncan Lloyd
(Reveal Publishing)
Duncan Lloyd
- vocals, guitars, bass, piano, synth & drum machine
Tom English - drums, percussion (all tracks except 8, 11 & 12)
Andrew Mills - bass & synth (tracks 4 & 5)
Jemma Freese - backing vocals (track 2)
Joe Boyer - guitar & noise (tracks 2 & 7)
Recorded & Mixed by Duncan Lloyd
(except 4 & 5) at The Dagda Rooms
Tracks 4 & 5 recorded & mixed by Julie
McLarnon at Analogue Catalogue
Guitars on tracks 2 & 7 recorded by Joe Boyer in Cleveland, Ohio
Produced by Duncan Lloyd
Mastered by Carl Saff at Saff Mastering, Chicago
Released by Reveal Records
Barcode 0726529875607 // Catalogue no. REVEAL204
Cover art and layout by Duncan Lloyd
'Rituals' and 'Laugh So Loud' videos directed & edited by Yuka JTW
Yuka would like to thank M T Negri for additional footage.
Creative Commons Community.
Super-8: D Lloyd
and special thanks to "Life On Super 8" for additional footage.
and to Freya Frenesi for Super-8 footage for 'Laugh So Loud' video
Photography by Yuka JTW
'UNWOUND' ALBUM TRACK LIST
01. Gothic Pill
02. I'm On It
03. One Step Closer To The Dam
04. Swim
05. Bright Field
06. Radio
Silent
07. Laugh So Loud
08. Together, So To Speak
09. Lightning Bottle
10. Rituals
11. Thin Place