World-Renowned Polka Punks The Dreadnoughts Drop Surprise Single "Polka Pit" And Announce The Release Of 8th Full-Length 'Polka Pit,' Arriving On September 19, 2025

Their music is influenced by legends like The Pogues, Stan Rogers, and Gogol Bordello, but their sound remains distinctly their own. Now joining Punkerton Records, The Dreadnoughts continue to champion the marriage of folk and punk, inviting audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in their wild, cider-soaked, musical adventure. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Dreadnoughts' 'Polka Pit' a riot of punk, polkas, and protest anthems for the end of the world.The Dreadnoughts are trying to start a revolution, and Polka Pit is the soundtrack. Polkas, tarantellas, sea shanties and protest songs are mixed with gut-crunching street punk, and it sounds like the end of the world... and the beginning."Polka Pit" is a tribute to the magic of punk rock and the power of traditional polka." -Nick Smyth, The DreadnoughtsArtist: The DreadnoughtsAlbum Title: Polka PitAlbum Release Date: September 19, 2025Label: Punkerton RecordsGenre: Punk, Polka, Folk, Sea ShantyLocation: NYC, NY, USARelease Type: AlbumFormat: Vinyl, CD, Digital StreamingThe Dreadnoughts, now based in New York but rooted in Vancouver, British Columbia, have been redefining folk-punk since their formation in 2006. With a fiery fusion of sea shanties, polkas, waltzes, and street punk, they champion the seamless union of folk traditions and punk energy.Unlike bands that use folk elements as a gimmick, The Dreadnoughts delve deeply into these styles, bringing raw power and authenticity to their music. They have become renowned for their electrifying live performances, which transform venues into raucous celebrations of community, music, and revelry.Their most recent album, Green Willow, is a testament to their dedication to preserving and invigorating folk traditions. Featuring folk-punk renditions of traditional songs, with the standout exception of the closing track "Roll Northumbria," the album embodies their ethos of breathing new life into historical sounds.Over the years, The Dreadnoughts have built a formidable discography, including standout records like Polka's Not Dead (2010), Foreign Skies (2017), and Into the North (2019), showcasing their versatility and ability to weave poignant storytelling with spirited rhythms.From their origins in the dive bars of Vancouver to performing on stages in over 30 countries, The Dreadnoughts have never wavered in their mission.Their music is influenced by legends like The Pogues, Stan Rogers, and Gogol Bordello, but their sound remains distinctly their own. Now joining Punkerton Records, The Dreadnoughts continue to champion the marriage of folk and punk, inviting audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in their wild, cider-soaked, musical adventure.



