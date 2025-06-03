Gerald Clayton Releases Ones & Twos: Expanded Edition Revealing The End Result Of His Experiment To Create An Album Where Side A & B Can Be Played Simultaneously





The initial release of Ones & Twos consisted of the separated tracks featuring vibraphonist Joel Ross, flutist Elena Pinderhughes, trumpeter Marquis Hill, and drummer Kendrick Scott with post-production by Kassa Overall. The Expanded Edition includes two bonus tracks plus a second disc consisting of the combined overlayed tracks, revealing the end result of his experiment.



As Clayton formed his concept, he posed several questions: "Is it really possible for two separate melodies to coexist harmoniously? Does one inevitably become a counter melody to the other—a support of the more dominant melody? What does the experiment teach us about coexistence more broadly? I'm fascinated with this concept of coexistence in more than just the music. Not only the question: Can two songs coexist?... but can two people?… two cultures? One of the lessons we may gain from the music is that there will be moments of friction/tension, and there will be moments where two things fit together smoothly/peacefully." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pianist and composer Gerald Clayton has unveiled Ones & Twos: Expanded Edition, an expanded digital release of his 3rd Blue Note album which presents the culmination of the project. "Ones & Twos is an experiment-an idea inspired by the art of turntablism," says Clayton. "I set out to create a record where the A side can be played simultaneously with the B side-a nod to that moment in the club when the DJ transitions from one song to the next, when you hear two separate pieces at the same time."The initial release of Ones & Twos consisted of the separated tracks featuring vibraphonist Joel Ross, flutist Elena Pinderhughes, trumpeter Marquis Hill, and drummer Kendrick Scott with post-production by Kassa Overall. The Expanded Edition includes two bonus tracks plus a second disc consisting of the combined overlayed tracks, revealing the end result of his experiment.As Clayton formed his concept, he posed several questions: "Is it really possible for two separate melodies to coexist harmoniously? Does one inevitably become a counter melody to the other—a support of the more dominant melody? What does the experiment teach us about coexistence more broadly? I'm fascinated with this concept of coexistence in more than just the music. Not only the question: Can two songs coexist?... but can two people?… two cultures? One of the lessons we may gain from the music is that there will be moments of friction/tension, and there will be moments where two things fit together smoothly/peacefully."



