Smurfs Movie Soundtrack Revealed Featuring James Corden, Shenseea, & More

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. SMURFS features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The SMURFS Movie has detailed the full soundtrack to the film featuring music from Rihanna, Tyla, DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Shenseea, James Corden and more. The soundtrack is available for Pre-Order/Pre-Save HERE and will officially release June 13th via Roc Nation Distribution.The reveal of the soundtrack follows the release of Rihanna's " Friend Of Mine " off the soundtrack as well as " Higher Love " by DESI TRILL featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi.SMURFS MOVIE SOUNDTRACK TRACKLIST:1. Milenge by Natania2. Celebrate by Natania3. Friend Of Mine by Rihanna4. Higher Love by DESI TRILL feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi5. Liar For A Living by Natania6. It Takes A Village by Natania and The Indian Connect7. Big Dreams by James Fauntleroy8. To Me by Lous and the Yakuza9. Did We by Natania10. Balle Balouza by Natania, Subhi and The Indian Connect11. Everything Goes With Blue by Tyla12. It's My Party by Shenseea13. Always On The Outside by James Corden14. Higher Calling by The Indian ConnectWhen Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. SMURFS features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Marshmello, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. Watch the official trailer for Smurfs below.



