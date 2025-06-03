Mariah Carey Releases 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'The Emancipation Of Mimi'





The album's era-defining hit "



Available now via Def Jam/UMe as a lavish 45-track 5LP box set, as well as 40-track



The centerpiece of The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) is the long-awaited, fan-requested official release of "When I Feel It," a standout song produced by Mahogany Beatz that was originally intended for The Emancipation of Mimi but ultimately unreleased due to clearance issues with its sample of The Dynamic Superiors' "Here Comes That Feeling."



Some of the many highlights of the anniversary edition include Mariah's 2021's inspired late night jam session, "We Belong Together (Mimi's Late Night Valentine's Mix), her unforgettable performance of "



Mariah will talk about the making of The Emancipation of Mimi and dive deep into the 20th Anniversary Edition in an exclusive Spotify Listening Party this Monday, June 2 at 2 pm PT/5 ET. The event will be hosted and moderated by radio personality and TV host, Nessa, of NYC's Hot 97 and her nationally syndicated show, Nessa On Air. Fans will have the opportunity to submit questions while listening to the album together with Mariah. For more information, visit here.



Mariah has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi all year long, including with a sold out 24-show Las



An overwhelming triumph on both a personal and professional level, The Emancipation of Mimi marked Mariah's reclamation of her throne as the reigning queen of pop and R&B. From the bass-rattling beats and sparkling vocals in opener "



Soaring to No. 1 with more than 404,000 copies sold in its first week of release, The Emancipation of Mimi was Mariah's first album since 1997's Butterfly to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, ultimately becoming the best-selling album of 2005 in the U.S with nearly five million units sold. Globally, it was the world's second best-selling album of the year and it reached the top five in Canada, Denmark, France, and Japan. The Ultra Platinum Edition, released in November 2005 with several new tracks, including the towering "Don't Forget About Us," would keep the album in the top 5 for many more months and give Mariah her 17th No. 1 hit, trying her with



The Emancipation of Mimi continues to remain as relevant and vital two decades after the legendary New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, has just released a 20th anniversary suite of definitive, expanded deluxe releases of her iconic, multi-platinum 10th album, The Emancipation of Mimi, in celebration of two decades of the modern classic. Listen to it below.The album's era-defining hit " We Belong Together " has also just been certified 7x Platinum by the RIAA while " It's Like That " has just been certified Platinum. The Emancipation of Mimi has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, making it both the best-selling album of 2005 and one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century.Available now via Def Jam/UMe as a lavish 45-track 5LP box set, as well as 40-track Digital Deluxe Edition, The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) combines the original album, featuring the era-defining R&B hits "It's Like That," "We Belong Together," "Shake It Off," "Say Somethin'," "Fly Like A Bird," and "Get Your Number," along with beloved tracks from the Ultra Platinum Edition, with the hit singles "Don't Forget About Us," "Makin' It Last All Night (What It Do)," "Secret Love," and "Sprung," plus dozens of bonus tracks, spanning from Emancipation era dance remixes, artist collabs, instrumentals, acapellas, and edits, culled from various CD singles and maxi singles, to brand new remixes by the likes of KAYTRANADA and Esentrik. The Digital Deluxe Edition has been specially curated by Mariah to offer a unique listening experience.The centerpiece of The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) is the long-awaited, fan-requested official release of "When I Feel It," a standout song produced by Mahogany Beatz that was originally intended for The Emancipation of Mimi but ultimately unreleased due to clearance issues with its sample of The Dynamic Superiors' "Here Comes That Feeling."Some of the many highlights of the anniversary edition include Mariah's 2021's inspired late night jam session, "We Belong Together (Mimi's Late Night Valentine's Mix), her unforgettable performance of " Don't Forget About Us " / " We Belong Together " from the 2024 American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special, the first of many 20th anniversary festivities around The Emancipation of Mimi, and the unreleased treasures "We Belong Together (Instrumental)," "Shake It Off (Acapella)," and "Circles (Acapella)."Mariah will talk about the making of The Emancipation of Mimi and dive deep into the 20th Anniversary Edition in an exclusive Spotify Listening Party this Monday, June 2 at 2 pm PT/5 ET. The event will be hosted and moderated by radio personality and TV host, Nessa, of NYC's Hot 97 and her nationally syndicated show, Nessa On Air. Fans will have the opportunity to submit questions while listening to the album together with Mariah. For more information, visit here.Mariah has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi all year long, including with a sold out 24-show Las Vegas Residency, "The Celebration of Mimi," which continues as a worldwide tour this year with stops in England, Brazil, Japan, Thailand, and the Philippines. Most recently, she performed three sold-out stadium shows in Shenzhen and Shanghai, China.An overwhelming triumph on both a personal and professional level, The Emancipation of Mimi marked Mariah's reclamation of her throne as the reigning queen of pop and R&B. From the bass-rattling beats and sparkling vocals in opener " It's Like That " to the slinky mid-tempo " Shake It Off " and the all-time romantic ballad " We Belong Together " (which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a whopping 14 weeks - the longest of any song during the 2000s - and was later declared by the magazine "song of the decade"), The Emancipation of Mimi was not so much about recounting her industry struggles as it was a pop icon doing what she does best. In that way, The Emancipation of Mimi was a masterclass in "show, don't tell," as Mariah and a trusted group of peers rolled out 14 tracks with breezy beats, soaring powerhouse vocals, and of-the-moment production that sounds as fresh in 2025 as it did in 2005.Soaring to No. 1 with more than 404,000 copies sold in its first week of release, The Emancipation of Mimi was Mariah's first album since 1997's Butterfly to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, ultimately becoming the best-selling album of 2005 in the U.S with nearly five million units sold. Globally, it was the world's second best-selling album of the year and it reached the top five in Canada, Denmark, France, and Japan. The Ultra Platinum Edition, released in November 2005 with several new tracks, including the towering "Don't Forget About Us," would keep the album in the top 5 for many more months and give Mariah her 17th No. 1 hit, trying her with Elvis Presley for the most No. 1 singles by a solo artist (a record she'd eventually surpass). Collectively, the two albums would earn her ten GRAMMY Award nominations: eight in 2006 for the original release (the most received by Mariah in a single year), including the big three: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year ("We Belong Together); and two in 2007 for the Ultra Platinum Edition. In 2006, Mariah took home trophies for Best Contemporary R&B album and Best R&B Song and Best Female Vocal Performance for "We Belong Together."The Emancipation of Mimi continues to remain as relevant and vital two decades after the legendary Mariah Carey freed herself from the constrictions and expectations of the industry and listened to her heart to create a timeless masterpiece filled with heart, soul and her incredible, peerless vocals.



