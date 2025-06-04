Legendary Lineup Of Stars Set To Present At "The 78th Annual Tony Awards," Airing Live On June 8, 2025





Hosted by Tony, Emmy, GRAMMY Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and airing live from the legendary



Also, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be the show announcer.



The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and



The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is chair and Jason Laks is president. At the American Theatre Wing,

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A legendary lineup of stars are set to present at THE 78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS on Sunday, June 8 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.Hosted by Tony, Emmy, GRAMMY Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and airing live from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the talented lineup of stars includes Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D'Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles and Sarah Paulson.Also, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be the show announcer.The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director. The show has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is chair and Jason Laks is president. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is chair and Heather A. Hitchens is president and CEO.*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.



